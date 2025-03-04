"Ukraine is ready." Zelensky appealed to the US after the conflict in the White House

On March 4, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement with the team of US President Donald Trump at any time and in any convenient format.
- Zelensky emphasizes the importance of constructive cooperation and communication with the US for a strong final agreement.
- The Ukrainian President is determined to swiftly progress through stages of reconciliation and agreement with the US.
Zelenskyy took a step towards reconciliation with Trump
According to the Ukrainian leader, signing the subsoil agreement will provide an opportunity to strengthen security and bring Ukraine closer to reliable security guarantees.
As for ending the war, Kyiv is also serious about it.
According to the head of state, after that, he and his team are determined to go through all the next stages very quickly and, together with the US, agree on a strong final agreement.
Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the States for their assistance in preserving sovereignty and independence.
He also added that Ukraine remembers “the turning point when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins.”
