"Ukraine is ready." Zelensky appealed to the US after the conflict in the White House
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Ukraine is ready." Zelensky appealed to the US after the conflict in the White House

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy took a step towards reconciliation with Trump
Читати українською

On March 4, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals agreement with the team of US President Donald Trump at any time and in any convenient format.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky emphasizes the importance of constructive cooperation and communication with the US for a strong final agreement.
  • The Ukrainian President is determined to swiftly progress through stages of reconciliation and agreement with the US.

Zelenskyy took a step towards reconciliation with Trump

According to the Ukrainian leader, signing the subsoil agreement will provide an opportunity to strengthen security and bring Ukraine closer to reliable security guarantees.

As for ending the war, Kyiv is also serious about it.

We are ready to work quickly to end the war, and the first steps could be the release of prisoners, an immediate ceasefire in the skies: a ban on missiles, long-range drones, bombing of energy and other civilian infrastructure — and an immediate ceasefire at sea if Russia does the same.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, after that, he and his team are determined to go through all the next stages very quickly and, together with the US, agree on a strong final agreement.

Photo: screenshot

Against this background, Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the States for their assistance in preserving sovereignty and independence.

He also added that Ukraine remembers “the turning point when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins.”

"Our meeting in Washington, at the White House, on Friday did not go as planned. It is a pity that this happened. It is time to do everything right. We would like to see further cooperation and communication be constructive," Zelenskyy stressed.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media learned about secret agreement between Trump and Putin
Putin promised Trump help
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is in big trouble. Hodges revealed the real state of affairs on the front
Hodges spoke about the situation in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"This is very cruel." Pro-Russian politician Le Pen stands up for Ukraine
Le Pen criticized Trump for his decision on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?