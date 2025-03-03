Russian attacks on Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the weekly number of missiles, drones and aerial bombs launched
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
KAB
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russia has launched over 1,050 strike drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and over 20 missiles at Ukraine, and stressed that anyone who wants negotiations does not hit people with ballistic missiles.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy reveals shocking numbers of aerial attacks by Russia on Ukraine in a single week.
  • Ukraine calls for international cooperation to halt Russian aggression and secure peace in the region.
  • Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of unity, justice, and strong defense measures to counter Russian assaults.

Russia's aerial terror against Ukraine continues — Zelenskyy

The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on Telegram.

Ukraine is fighting for the normal and safe life it deserves, for a peace that is just and reliable. We want this war to end. But Russia does not want it and continues its aerial terror: over the past week, more than 1,050 strike drones, almost 1,300 aerial bombs and more than 20 missiles have been launched at Ukraine to destroy cities and kill people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

He noted that "someone who wants negotiations doesn't intentionally hit people with ballistics."

According to the President, to force Russia to stop the strikes, a greater joint force of the world is needed.

Strengthening our air defenses, supporting the army, and providing effective security guarantees that will make it impossible for Russian aggression to return — this is what we must focus on. Justice must prevail. We believe in the power of unity and we will definitely restore a reliable peace.

