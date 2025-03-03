Russian attacks on Ukraine. Zelenskyy announced the weekly number of missiles, drones and aerial bombs launched

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that over the past week, Russia has launched over 1,050 strike drones, nearly 1,300 aerial bombs, and over 20 missiles at Ukraine, and stressed that anyone who wants negotiations does not hit people with ballistic missiles.
Points of attention
- President Zelenskyy reveals shocking numbers of aerial attacks by Russia on Ukraine in a single week.
- Ukraine calls for international cooperation to halt Russian aggression and secure peace in the region.
- Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of unity, justice, and strong defense measures to counter Russian assaults.
Russia's aerial terror against Ukraine continues — Zelenskyy
The head of the Ukrainian state announced this on Telegram.
He noted that "someone who wants negotiations doesn't intentionally hit people with ballistics."
According to the President, to force Russia to stop the strikes, a greater joint force of the world is needed.
