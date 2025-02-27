Erdogan considers deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine

In talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia, Turkey indicated its openness to the idea of deploying its military on Ukrainian territory as part of a "peacekeeping force."

Erdogan ponders deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine

According to the publication's sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possible sending of troops to Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The agency's interlocutors claim that Turkey will not participate in any "peacekeeping mission" unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for its formation.

Russia, which has publicly opposed the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, has not given Turkey a specific response regarding the idea, a source told Bloomberg.

It added that this issue is not considered a priority in the negotiations between Ankara and Moscow. Share

In recent weeks, European states have intensified negotiations regarding the deployment of a Western contingent in Ukraine to monitor a possible future "ceasefire."

According to media reports, Great Britain and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.

The US, meanwhile, expressed support for the European mission but refused to participate directly in it.