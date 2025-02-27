Erdogan considers deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

Erdogan considers deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine

Erdogan
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

In talks with representatives of Ukraine and Russia, Turkey indicated its openness to the idea of deploying its military on Ukrainian territory as part of a "peacekeeping force."

Points of attention

  • Turkish President Erdogan is considering deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping force.
  • Turkey demands to be involved in all consultations and preparations for any potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine.
  • Russia has not openly expressed its position on the deployment of Turkish troops in Ukraine, while also opposing the presence of NATO troops in the region.

Erdogan ponders deploying Turkish peacekeepers in Ukraine

According to the publication's sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the possible sending of troops to Ukraine with Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The agency's interlocutors claim that Turkey will not participate in any "peacekeeping mission" unless it is involved in all consultations and preparations for its formation.

Russia, which has publicly opposed the deployment of NATO troops in Ukraine, has not given Turkey a specific response regarding the idea, a source told Bloomberg.

It added that this issue is not considered a priority in the negotiations between Ankara and Moscow.

In recent weeks, European states have intensified negotiations regarding the deployment of a Western contingent in Ukraine to monitor a possible future "ceasefire."

According to media reports, Great Britain and France have prepared a plan to deploy up to 30,000 European troops in Ukraine.

The US, meanwhile, expressed support for the European mission but refused to participate directly in it.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Europe has named a clear condition
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. Europe has named a clear condition
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The Kremlin was outraged by Trump's statement
The introduction of peacekeepers into Ukraine. The Kremlin was outraged by Trump's statement

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?