Escalation in the Middle East. The USA and France made urgent statements

Officials in Washington and Paris said they were concerned about the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and called on the parties to exercise "maximum restraint."

The West is closely watching the developments in the Middle East

According to the US State Department, this topic was at the center of the conversation between the head of French diplomacy, Stéphane Sejournay, and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

It is indicated that during the telephone conversation, they shared their concern about the growing tension in the Middle East.

In addition, Blinken and Sejourne call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent any regional escalation, as it could have catastrophic consequences for the countries of the region.

Also, the American and French diplomats ask the parties not to stop looking for prospects for peace.

They believe that the first step should be a lasting ceasefire in Gaza.

When Iran can attack Israel

Axios has learned from its insiders that Iran may launch an attack on Israel on August 5.

Official Tehran regards this as acts of revenge against Tel Aviv in response to the elimination of Hamas leader Ismail Gania.

According to preliminary data, a possible attack by Iranian forces will follow the same scheme as the attack on April 13, but will still have a more serious scale.

It is quite possible that the Lebanese Hezbollah group will join the attack.