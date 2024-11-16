Estonia announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine
The Estonian Parliament supported the initiative of the head of the Ministry of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, to transfer a new package of military aid to Ukraine.

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Estonia

Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia noted that the new package of military aid to Ukraine will be collected from the reserves of the country's Armed Forces, taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian military, but without harming the defense capabilities of Estonia itself.

The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection and various types of ammunition.

This package of assistance will not be the last, and soon we will open an annual program of support for Estonian companies on a competitive basis, which will allow Ukraine to receive assistance in the production of products of the Estonian defense industry. This will not only support Ukraine, but also the economy and security of Estonia itself, says Hanno Pevkur.

Zelenskyi appreciated the military aid to Ukraine from the United States

According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with Ukrainian Radio journalists, Ukraine received only half of the promised military aid from the US.

There are various reports from various institutions, both the Ministry of Defense and intelligence, etc. I would only say that we did not get half of it. I think this is an important element when we talk about how someone helps. Europe helped no less. And this is an important element, — Zelenskyy noted.

The president added that the US has increased the production of weapons, the power of its army and replenished its arsenals. And Ukraine helped them in this.

