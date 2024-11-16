The Estonian Parliament supported the initiative of the head of the Ministry of Defense, Hanno Pevkur, to transfer a new package of military aid to Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Estonia's Parliament supports the transfer of a new package of military aid to Ukraine, comprising naval uniforms and specialized equipment, to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- President Zelenskyy expresses dissatisfaction with the US military aid received, highlighting the importance of support from European Union and Estonian sources.
- The new aid package from Estonia will be sourced from the country's Armed Forces reserves and will include essential defense equipment for Ukrainian military.
- Cooperation with Ukraine has bolstered the US military, emphasizing the strategic importance of international military aid for strengthening global security.
- The ongoing support from Estonia, EU, and the US plays a crucial role in enhancing Ukraine's defense capabilities and ensuring regional stability.
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Estonia
Representatives of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia noted that the new package of military aid to Ukraine will be collected from the reserves of the country's Armed Forces, taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian military, but without harming the defense capabilities of Estonia itself.
The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection and various types of ammunition.
Zelenskyi appreciated the military aid to Ukraine from the United States
According to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with Ukrainian Radio journalists, Ukraine received only half of the promised military aid from the US.
The president added that the US has increased the production of weapons, the power of its army and replenished its arsenals. And Ukraine helped them in this.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-