The General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces draws attention to the high offensive pace of the Russian invaders in Ukraine. It is important to understand that the Russian army is doing everything possible to seize as many territories as possible before the onset of frost.

The Russian occupiers currently have no plans to stop

According to the data of the General Staff of Estonia, the key combat operations of the Russian army are concentrated on a narrow area in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions.

It is worth noting that more than 60% of all collisions take place there.

Despite the high offensive pressure from the occupiers, the defense of the Ukrainian defenders remains organized — against this background, the enemy suffers large-scale losses.

If the current pace of hostilities continues, Russia's losses in November may be comparable to those in October. In addition, the Russian side seeks to seize as many territories as possible before the onset of frost.

In addition, it is emphasized that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation is doing everything possible to maintain its offensive potential.

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

How Russia is trying to solve its problems

As the General Staff of Estonia managed to find out, the Russian army has already reduced the requirements for recruitment into military service, as well as significantly increased the salary.

Moreover, permission was given to recruit people diagnosed with hepatitis B and C, which actually means attracting a large number of injecting drug users.

In addition, for the initial signing of the contract on entry into military service, the payment will be up to 5,200,000 rubles per year (approximately 50,000 euros). A conscious paradox is that, with a high probability, those who signed the contract will not live to the end of the year, and the payments will not take place.

It is also impossible to ignore the fact that the economic problems of Russia, in the conditions of uncontrolled inflation, may lead to the devaluation of the ruble in the near future.