This is a crucial moment. Macron appealed to the EU

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes that the European Union has no right to delegate its security to the United States amid all the challenges in the international arena.
Points of attention
- Emmanuel Macron calls on the EU to be independent on the world stage.
- The French president respects the choice of the American people.
- At a crucial moment in Europe's history, Macron is stressing the need to defend the bloc's interests.
Macron commented on Trump's victory in the US elections
According to the President of France, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is a "moment of history" for all of Europe.
Emmanuel Macron also reminded that the leader of the Republicans was elected by the American people, so it is logical that he will first of all protect the interests of the Americans.
According to the French leader, this is a decisive moment in history "for us as Europeans."
Macron calls on the EU to stop relying only on the US
According to Emmanuel Macron, the countries of the European Union should finally start writing their own history.
In addition, he called to "act and protect" the national, economic and strategic interests of Europe.
It is also worth noting that on November 7 in Hungary, the leaders of the European Union secretly discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine if Donald Trump does block American aid.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-