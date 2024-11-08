This is a crucial moment. Macron appealed to the EU

French leader Emmanuel Macron believes that the European Union has no right to delegate its security to the United States amid all the challenges in the international arena.

Macron commented on Trump's victory in the US elections

According to the President of France, the return of Donald Trump to the White House is a "moment of history" for all of Europe.

Emmanuel Macron also reminded that the leader of the Republicans was elected by the American people, so it is logical that he will first of all protect the interests of the Americans.

And it's legal, and it's good. The question is whether we are ready to protect the interests of Europeans... I think that is our priority. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the French leader, this is a decisive moment in history "for us as Europeans."

Donald Trump was elected by Americans to defend the interests of Americans.



The question we, as Europeans, must ask ourselves is, are we ready to defend the interests of Europeans? pic.twitter.com/VYYltBZtb4 — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2024

Macron calls on the EU to stop relying only on the US

Essentially, the question we have to answer is do we want to read a story written by others? The wars started by Vladimir Putin, the US elections, the technological and trade choices made by the Chinese, do we want to write our own history? asked the French president. Share

According to Emmanuel Macron, the countries of the European Union should finally start writing their own history.

In addition, he called to "act and protect" the national, economic and strategic interests of Europe.

EU countries should think "like an independent state" and take back control by stopping delegating protection to the US. Emmanuel Macron President of the USA

It is also worth noting that on November 7 in Hungary, the leaders of the European Union secretly discussed the continuation of support for Ukraine if Donald Trump does block American aid.