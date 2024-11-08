Europe is not capable. Orban made an ambiguous statement regarding aid to Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that Europe will not be able to finance Ukraine's defense on its own if the United States stops supporting it under the presidency of Donald Trump.

According to Orban, the US is allegedly going to "withdraw" from the war, and if Trump decides not to support Ukraine, the EU will not be able to independently finance such assistance.

Americans are going to get out of this war. Europe cannot finance this war alone. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

He also said that recent events confirmed the conclusions of his controversial July diplomatic mission to Kyiv, Moscow and Beijing and showed that Ukraine was "losing the war".

EU aid to Ukraine against the backdrop of Trump's victory

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that the EU is ready to actively cooperate with the new administration in the USA, in particular, in matters of continued support for Ukraine, as its absence could send a bad signal to dictators around the world.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said at the end of October that he had not heard that Donald Trump spoke about his intention to reduce support for Ukraine in case of victory in the elections. However, there are risks, and Ukraine has an internal strengthening plan.

On November 6, it became known that the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, is gaining the necessary number of electoral votes to become president for the second time.