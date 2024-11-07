Orbán announced "big plans for the future" after talking to Trump — details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a telephone conversation with the newly elected US President Donald Trump. In particular, Orban claims about "big plans for the future".

Orbán called Trump after his election victory

Viktor Orban said that he spoke with Trump for the first time after the US presidential election.

Calling from Mar-a-Lago. Just had my first phone conversation with President Donald Trump since the election. We have big plans for the future! - shared the Hungarian Prime Minister. Share

Orbán congratulated Trump on his victory

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was one of the first to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his "victory" in the presidential elections, without waiting for the official results. French leader Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly joined these congratulations.

According to the head of the government of Hungary, this is "the biggest comeback in the political history of the United States."

Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his huge victory. A much needed victory for the whole world! Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

What is important to understand is that Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian position, has made it clear many times that he supports Trump in the US presidential race.