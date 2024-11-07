Orbán announced "big plans for the future" after talking to Trump — details

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán held a telephone conversation with the newly elected US President Donald Trump. In particular, Orban claims about "big plans for the future".
Points of attention
- Viktor Orbán noted the importance of the telephone conversation with President Trump and expressed optimistic plans for the future.
- By supporting Trump, Orban emphasizes his pro-Russian position and hopes for joint victories.
- The Hungarian Prime Minister congratulated Trump on his victory even before the official announcement of the results and expressed his great support.
- For Orbán, this victory of Trump is an important reflection of the political processes in the USA and has global significance.
Orbán called Trump after his election victory
Viktor Orban said that he spoke with Trump for the first time after the US presidential election.
Mar-a-Lago calling. Just had my first phone conversation with President @realDonaldTrump since the elections. We have big plans for the future!— Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) November 6, 2024
Orbán congratulated Trump on his victory
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán was one of the first to congratulate Republican Donald Trump on his "victory" in the presidential elections, without waiting for the official results. French leader Emmanuel Macron unexpectedly joined these congratulations.
According to the head of the government of Hungary, this is "the biggest comeback in the political history of the United States."
What is important to understand is that Viktor Orbán, who is known for his pro-Russian position, has made it clear many times that he supports Trump in the US presidential race.
In addition, the politician claimed that he would open several bottles of champagne if a Republican were to lead the White House again.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-