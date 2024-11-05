The head of Estonian diplomacy, Margus Tsahkna, emphasized that absolutely all demands regarding the end of the war should be addressed exclusively to Russia, which started it and has been continuing it for more than 10 years.
Points of attention
- In order to guarantee peace, it is necessary that Russia withdraw its troops from Ukraine, be held accountable and compensate for the damages.
- To prevent a global catastrophe, it is necessary to stop the Russian Federation here and now.
- The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia emphasized that any concessions to Putin are unacceptable.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia demands not to put pressure on Ukraine
According to Tsakhkn, he is confused by the fact that calls for peace are heard so often today, but they are directed towards Kyiv, not Moscow.
The Estonian diplomat draws attention to the fact that this approach is very dangerous.
Against this background, he called to recall the Munich Agreement, which led to Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.
In his opinion, right now humanity is experiencing "a moment similar to 1938 in many respects", but the diplomat believes that there is still time to avoid a global catastrophe.
What should be the end of the war
As Margus Tsahkna noted, as of today, there is no indication that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can stop.
According to the diplomat, a fair and durable peace can be guaranteed only if Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, is held accountable for the crime of aggression and compensates for all damages.
Margus Tsakhkna also emphasized that the Russian army should leave the war in a worse state than it was when it started.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-