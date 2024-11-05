The head of Estonian diplomacy, Margus Tsahkna, emphasized that absolutely all demands regarding the end of the war should be addressed exclusively to Russia, which started it and has been continuing it for more than 10 years.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia demands not to put pressure on Ukraine

According to Tsakhkn, he is confused by the fact that calls for peace are heard so often today, but they are directed towards Kyiv, not Moscow.

The Estonian diplomat draws attention to the fact that this approach is very dangerous.

He points out that the West's self-confidence has been shaken. Our hesitations or even the slightest hint of concessions only encourage Russia to continue its aggressive course. Margus Tsahkna Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia

Against this background, he called to recall the Munich Agreement, which led to Russia launching a full-scale war against Ukraine.

In his opinion, right now humanity is experiencing "a moment similar to 1938 in many respects", but the diplomat believes that there is still time to avoid a global catastrophe.

What should be the end of the war

As Margus Tsahkna noted, as of today, there is no indication that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin can stop.

Therefore, the slightest hint of possible concessions and the transfer of Ukrainian territories is extremely dangerous — the aggressor's appetite will only increase, he will be able to "take a breather, regain strength and continue the bloodshed," warned the head of the Foreign Ministry of Estonia. Share

According to the diplomat, a fair and durable peace can be guaranteed only if Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, is held accountable for the crime of aggression and compensates for all damages.

Margus Tsakhkna also emphasized that the Russian army should leave the war in a worse state than it was when it started.