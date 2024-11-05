According to Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Hawkowski, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly trying to drag Poland into a war with the Russian Federation, as he is asking Warsaw to help shoot down Russian missiles over western Ukraine.
- Poland is dissatisfied with the fact that Zelensky continues to call for increased support for Ukraine against the background of the war.
- The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland believes that the Ukrainian authorities do not appreciate the help received from Warsaw.
- Poland cherishes the hope of maintaining friendly relations and partnership with Ukraine.
Poland is unhappy that Zelensky is asking for more support for Ukraine
According to Krzysztof Havkowski, the Ukrainian authorities underestimate everything that Poland has done for Ukraine against the background of the full-scale invasion of Russia.
The Deputy Prime Minister does not hide that he did not like one of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's latest statements.
According to the politician, he was alarmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi's idea that Poland should help shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory.
Havkovsky wants Poland and Ukraine to remain friends and partners
As the Polish Deputy Prime Minister noted, sometimes it seems to him that Volodymyr Zelensky has forgotten how much Poland did for Ukraine to survive this war.
Journalists asked the politician why conflicts between Warsaw and Kyiv are starting to arise more and more often.
According to him, they arise due to a misunderstanding of "what would be the situation in Ukraine if it were not for Polish open hearts."
