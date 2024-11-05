No need to be picky. The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland was indignant after Zelenskyi's statements
Poland is unhappy that Zelensky is asking for more support for Ukraine
Source:  online.ua

According to Polish Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Hawkowski, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is allegedly trying to drag Poland into a war with the Russian Federation, as he is asking Warsaw to help shoot down Russian missiles over western Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Poland is dissatisfied with the fact that Zelensky continues to call for increased support for Ukraine against the background of the war.
  • The Deputy Prime Minister of Poland believes that the Ukrainian authorities do not appreciate the help received from Warsaw.
  • Poland cherishes the hope of maintaining friendly relations and partnership with Ukraine.

According to Krzysztof Havkowski, the Ukrainian authorities underestimate everything that Poland has done for Ukraine against the background of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

The Deputy Prime Minister does not hide that he did not like one of Volodymyr Zelenskyi's latest statements.

I have the impression that the last words that came out of the mouth of President Zelensky are unworthy of a politician who owes a lot to Poland. Equipment was transferred, citizens were taken care of, Poland is a great friend of Ukraine, a transport hub. It seemed to me that in such situations it is necessary to say "thank you" to someone, not to be picky.

Krzysztof Havkowski

Krzysztof Havkowski

Deputy Prime Minister of Poland

According to the politician, he was alarmed by Volodymyr Zelenskyi's idea that Poland should help shoot down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky wants Poland to shoot down missiles over Ukraine, that is, he wants Poland to enter the war, that is, he wants Poland to fight with Russia... I do not agree with such statements, he said.

Havkovsky wants Poland and Ukraine to remain friends and partners

As the Polish Deputy Prime Minister noted, sometimes it seems to him that Volodymyr Zelensky has forgotten how much Poland did for Ukraine to survive this war.

Journalists asked the politician why conflicts between Warsaw and Kyiv are starting to arise more and more often.

According to him, they arise due to a misunderstanding of "what would be the situation in Ukraine if it were not for Polish open hearts."

What I expect from Ukraine, and above all from the president — and I was recently in Kyiv... is that we appreciate that we have a friend who extended a helping hand to you in difficult moments, and not criticize him when it turns out that we we want even more," emphasized Krzysztof Havkowski.

