Putin made a new cynical decision regarding the occupied territories of Ukraine

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered the planting of the Russian language and literature in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Putin is expanding the dictatorship in the occupied territories of Ukraine.
- The Russian language is increasingly being imposed on Ukrainians under occupation.
- The proposal of the Russian Federation on the "Treaty on settlement of the situation in Ukraine and the neutrality of Ukraine" was actually a demand for capitulation.
Putin continues to abuse Ukrainians in the occupied territories
The Russian dictator made a new scandalous statement during a meeting on "supporting the Russian language and other languages of the peoples of Russia" on November 5
The Russian dictator has not yet explained how this will happen.
What Putin offered Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale war
According to Ukrainian journalists, in March 2022, the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation proposed to Ukraine the "Treaty on settlement of the situation in Ukraine and the neutrality of Ukraine".
It is important to understand that de facto it looked like a demand for surrender.
The draft, titled "Treaty on the Settlement of the Situation in Ukraine and the Neutrality of Ukraine," was dated March 7, 2022, 11 days after Russia began the invasion.
The document contains six pages of the main agreement and four pages of annexes. The 18 articles cover various areas: the parameters of Ukraine's neutrality (military and international obligations), border issues, humanitarian issues (language, religion, history), as well as the lifting of sanctions from Russia.
All the details of this "contract" can be found here.
