The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, ordered the planting of the Russian language and literature in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia regions of Ukraine.

Putin continues to abuse Ukrainians in the occupied territories

The Russian dictator made a new scandalous statement during a meeting on "supporting the Russian language and other languages of the peoples of Russia" on November 5

It will be correct to create on the basis of public libraries of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (this is how Putin and his henchmen call the Russian-occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine — ed.), Kherson region and Zaporizhzhia (we are talking about the territories captured by the Russians Ukrainian Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions — ed.) centers of popularization of the Russian language and the works of our famous writers, — Vladimir Putin cynically stated. Share

The Russian dictator has not yet explained how this will happen.

What Putin offered Ukraine at the beginning of a full-scale war

According to Ukrainian journalists, in March 2022, the team of the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation proposed to Ukraine the "Treaty on settlement of the situation in Ukraine and the neutrality of Ukraine".

It is important to understand that de facto it looked like a demand for surrender.

The draft, titled "Treaty on the Settlement of the Situation in Ukraine and the Neutrality of Ukraine," was dated March 7, 2022, 11 days after Russia began the invasion.

Photo: screenshot

The document contains six pages of the main agreement and four pages of annexes. The 18 articles cover various areas: the parameters of Ukraine's neutrality (military and international obligations), border issues, humanitarian issues (language, religion, history), as well as the lifting of sanctions from Russia.

All the details of this "contract" can be found here.