Georgia's leading political force "Georgian Dream", which is pro-Russian, said that it is not going to withdraw the law "On transparency of foreign influence", which was one of the reasons for freezing the country's movement into the European Union.
- Analysis of Putin's ambitions towards Georgia reveals a strategic agenda to expand Russian influence and regain lost territories, posing a threat to regional stability.
- A soldier of the International Legion of DIU highlights Putin's desire to 'resurrect' the Russian Empire and calls for Western intervention to counter the Russian dictator's aggressive actions.
- The clash between Georgia and the EU underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with implications for Georgia's foreign policy orientation and European integration prospects.
The pro-Russian government of Georgia again challenges the EU
The executive secretary of "Georgian Dream" Mamuka Mdinaradze made a statement on this occasion.
Journalists asked him whether it is currently possible to withdraw the scandalous law that led to the isolation of Georgia on the international scene.
He also began to assert that if Georgia did not have this law, "tens of thousands of people would now be standing on Rustaveli Avenue."
What is important to understand is that official Brussels has repeated many times that the adoption of an analogue of the Russian law on foreign agents has suspended Georgia's European integration.
A fighter of the International Legion of the GUR warned about Putin's plans
Ratti "Viking" Burduli, a soldier of the International Legion of DIU, in an interview for Online.UA, revealed the logic of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's actions towards Georgia.
"Viking" draws attention to the fact that the illegitimate head of the Kremlin still dreams of the idea of "resurrecting" the Russian Empire or the Soviet Union.
As you know, Putin has publicly admitted many times that he considers the collapse of the USSR to be the greatest tragedy in the world.
The Russian Federation's war against Georgia in 2008 was another attempt by Putin to seize as much territory as possible so that the generation after him would remember him as "Peter the Great."
Against this background, Ratti Burduli called on the West to do everything possible to help Ukraine stop the Russian dictator.
