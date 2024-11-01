In Poland reacted to Zelenskyi's statement regarding MiGs
Category
Politics
Publication date

In Poland reacted to Zelenskyi's statement regarding MiGs

Sikorsky
Читати українською
Source:  Polsat News

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, responded to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who recently reminded that Warsaw has not yet handed over MiG fighter jets to Kyiv.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized the threat posed by Russia to Poland and underlined the challenges faced as a frontline country.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed urgency in receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland and highlighted the need for NATO support in airspace patrol.
  • Official Warsaw cited reliance on NATO support in handling Russian missile threats over Ukraine, indicating limitations on independent actions.

Sikorsky explained Poland's position

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry decided to remind about the scale of aid that his country provided to Kyiv during more than 2.5 years of war.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that Russia also remains an extremely serious threat to Poland.

Among the countries that help Ukraine, if you take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country.

According to the Polish diplomat, "almost 300 of our tanks, a lot of heavy equipment, as well as planes" are standing across the eastern border.

We are trying to help, but we are also a frontline country. We are also threatened by Russia, and not everything is possible, explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

What exactly did Zelensky say

The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently stated that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but Warsaw has not yet delivered them.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is an agreement with NATO, which provides for the appearance of an airspace patrol mission in Poland, following the example of the Baltic countries.

We agreed with NATO that they will assign them a police mission, that is, like our Baltic friends, who do not have their own planes, but have such a mission. We agreed on this, but after that, did Poland hand over the planes to us? No. Found another reason? Yes, — said Zelensky.

In addition, the president noted that Poland does not want to help shoot down Russian missiles over the western part of Ukraine.

Official Warsaw claims that it is not ready to do this on its own without the support of NATO.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Poland has started the construction of the "Eastern Shield"
Donald Tusk
Poland wants to protect itself from the Russian Federation and Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian journalist and soldier Danylo Khomutovsky announced an important collection. How to support
How to support Danylo Khomutovskyi, his brothers and Ukrainian doctors
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kursk operation. The Defense Forces announced the losses of the Russian army
AFU Air Assault Troops
The Russian army is suffering huge losses on its own territory

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?