The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, responded to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who recently reminded that Warsaw has not yet handed over MiG fighter jets to Kyiv.
Points of attention
- The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry emphasized the threat posed by Russia to Poland and underlined the challenges faced as a frontline country.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyi expressed urgency in receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland and highlighted the need for NATO support in airspace patrol.
- Official Warsaw cited reliance on NATO support in handling Russian missile threats over Ukraine, indicating limitations on independent actions.
Sikorsky explained Poland's position
The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry decided to remind about the scale of aid that his country provided to Kyiv during more than 2.5 years of war.
In addition, he drew attention to the fact that Russia also remains an extremely serious threat to Poland.
According to the Polish diplomat, "almost 300 of our tanks, a lot of heavy equipment, as well as planes" are standing across the eastern border.
What exactly did Zelensky say
The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently stated that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but Warsaw has not yet delivered them.
According to the Ukrainian leader, there is an agreement with NATO, which provides for the appearance of an airspace patrol mission in Poland, following the example of the Baltic countries.
In addition, the president noted that Poland does not want to help shoot down Russian missiles over the western part of Ukraine.
Official Warsaw claims that it is not ready to do this on its own without the support of NATO.
