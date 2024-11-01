In Poland reacted to Zelenskyi's statement regarding MiGs

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, responded to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who recently reminded that Warsaw has not yet handed over MiG fighter jets to Kyiv.

Sikorsky explained Poland's position

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry decided to remind about the scale of aid that his country provided to Kyiv during more than 2.5 years of war.

In addition, he drew attention to the fact that Russia also remains an extremely serious threat to Poland.

Among the countries that help Ukraine, if you take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, Poland has done more for Ukraine in relation to GDP than any other country. Share

According to the Polish diplomat, "almost 300 of our tanks, a lot of heavy equipment, as well as planes" are standing across the eastern border.

We are trying to help, but we are also a frontline country. We are also threatened by Russia, and not everything is possible, explained the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Share

What exactly did Zelensky say

The head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, recently stated that Ukraine desperately needs MiG-29 fighter jets, but Warsaw has not yet delivered them.

According to the Ukrainian leader, there is an agreement with NATO, which provides for the appearance of an airspace patrol mission in Poland, following the example of the Baltic countries.

We agreed with NATO that they will assign them a police mission, that is, like our Baltic friends, who do not have their own planes, but have such a mission. We agreed on this, but after that, did Poland hand over the planes to us? No. Found another reason? Yes, — said Zelensky. Share

In addition, the president noted that Poland does not want to help shoot down Russian missiles over the western part of Ukraine.