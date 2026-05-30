Estonia installs first stationary drone monitoring devices on border with Russia
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World
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Estonia installs first stationary drone monitoring devices on border with Russia

Estonia
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

Estonia has strengthened the protection of its eastern border by installing the first stationary devices for detecting and monitoring drones.

Points of attention

  • Estonia has installed the first stationary drone monitoring devices on its border with Russia to enhance security measures.
  • The goal is to cover the entire eastern border with anti-drone equipment by the end of the year.

Estonia has strengthened border protection with Russia

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the first anti-drone devices were installed at three sections of the southeastern land border, in particular near the Luhamaa point.

Estonia plans to cover the entire eastern border with this equipment by the end of this year.

The first devices are already installed and operational. Of course, this is just the beginning: we are moving towards creating a drone network that covers the whole of Estonia, but this step shows that the previous preparatory work has borne fruit. Recent drone incidents show that we have been very realistic in assessing the risks, planning our capabilities, and making careful decisions,” said Minister of the Interior Igor Taro.

Estonia's border with the Russian Federation

On May 29, the Police and Border Protection Authority (PPA) provided the Minister with an overview of construction work on the eastern border near Saatse-Saapa and the status of the installation of surveillance systems along the Piuza River.

According to the Ministry of Interior, PPA is currently conducting procurement to purchase monitoring equipment for the following sections, and preparatory work is on schedule or even ahead of schedule.

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