Estonia to provide €600 million aid package for Ukrainian Navy

The plan to restore Ukraine's maritime industry includes a support package from Estonia to the Navy worth 600 million euros and includes means to protect infrastructure during wartime.
Estonia will support the Ukrainian Navy: how exactly
This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Estonia, Vladimir Svet.
The official noted that the Maritime Sector Recovery Plan contains means to protect Ukrainian infrastructure even during wartime.
The minister added that Estonia will also focus on supporting the civilian component, in particular the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative and increasing the potential of Ukrainian ports.
Estonia has already handed over a new search and rescue boat to the State Enterprise "Marine Search and Rescue Service".
What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Estonia
Representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Defense noted that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine will be collected from the reserves of the country's Armed Forces, taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian military, but without harming the defense capabilities of Estonia itself.
The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection, and various types of ammunition.
This aid package will not be the last, and soon we will open an annual program of support for Estonian companies on a competitive basis, which will allow Ukraine to receive assistance in the production of Estonian defense industry products. This will not only support Ukraine, but also the economy and security of Estonia itself, — notes Hanno Pevkur.
