Estonia to provide €600 million aid package for Ukrainian Navy

The plan to restore Ukraine's maritime industry includes a support package from Estonia to the Navy worth 600 million euros and includes means to protect infrastructure during wartime.

Estonia will support the Ukrainian Navy: how exactly

The first part of the plan, which we consider the most urgent, meets the greatest needs of the Ukrainian fleet and the maritime industry. It includes a package of about 600 million euros. It is divided into what the Navy needs and dual-use needs. The share for the Navy is approximately 25%. These are the most urgent requests for operations at sea. Share

This was announced by the Minister of Infrastructure of Estonia, Vladimir Svet.

The official noted that the Maritime Sector Recovery Plan contains means to protect Ukrainian infrastructure even during wartime.

The minister added that Estonia will also focus on supporting the civilian component, in particular the "Grain from Ukraine" initiative and increasing the potential of Ukrainian ports.

On January 27, Deputy Prime Minister for Recovery — Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba and Estonian Minister of Infrastructure Vladimir Svet signed a memorandum of understanding in Odessa on the implementation of the Recovery Plan for the Maritime Sector of Ukraine. Share

Estonia has already handed over a new search and rescue boat to the State Enterprise "Marine Search and Rescue Service".

What is known about the new package of military aid to Ukraine from Estonia

Representatives of the Estonian Ministry of Defense noted that the new package of military assistance to Ukraine will be collected from the reserves of the country's Armed Forces, taking into account the needs of the Ukrainian military, but without harming the defense capabilities of Estonia itself.

The package will include naval uniforms, surveillance devices, sights, ballistic protection, and various types of ammunition.