The effect of the destruction of military warehouses in Russia by the Defense Forces of Ukraine will probably occur within two to three weeks. The Russian occupiers will have to set priorities in their actions at the front.

Estonian intelligence predicts significant consequences on the front from "bavovna" in the Russia

This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, Lieutenant Colonel Janek Kesselmann.

According to him, the intensity of shelling on the front by Russian troops decreased from 226 shellings per day last week to 155 shellings per day this week.

Kesselmann noted that this is not yet related to the result of the destruction of warehouses last week, because "the effect of this event will probably come in two or three weeks."

Since the Russian Federation has lost a significant amount of munitions destined for the front, it will likely have to prioritize its actions in the coming months. Share

The Estonian intelligence officer noted that in this light, the question arises as to whether the Russian troops will have enough resources to push back the Ukrainian units that have entered the Kursk region of Russia.

He also added that this week Russia continued its slow advance in the Pokrovsky direction and reached the initial position to encircle the settlement of Selidove.

If this settlement is captured by the enemy, the supply of Pokrovsk and Kurakhov will probably be disrupted.

Drones attacked the arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the RF in the Tver region and the ammunition warehouse

On the night of September 21, a new powerful "cotton" thundered in different parts of Russia. According to the latest data, an ammunition warehouse in the Kuban and an arsenal of the GRAU of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation in the Tver region were hit by drones.

According to preliminary data, the 23rd GRAU arsenal was attacked by drones in the village of Zhovtnevo, Tver region.

Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the attack on the 23rd arsenal of the Main Artillery Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation near the settlement of Oktyabrskyi, Tver region.