Estonian oppositionists have initiated a bill to close the border with Russia

In Estonia, the opposition party "Vitchyzna" initiated a bill according to which the parliament would instruct the government to close the Estonian-Russian border.
Estonia plans to close border with Russia
It is noted that the leader of "Vitchyzna" Urmas Reinsalu proved the need for the bill with several hybrid attacks, which, according to him, Russia organized against Estonia and its allied countries.
Reinsalu recalled that in December last year, a large-scale terrorist act was recorded in the Gulf of Finland with the aim of destroying the Estonian-Finnish underwater infrastructure.
He believes that, given the current security situation, it is appropriate to close the border between Estonia and Russia. At the same time, the security agencies and the Estonian government have the appropriate technical capabilities and legal grounds.
Russia is deliberately attacking EU infrastructure
EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaia Kallas said that the numerous cases of sabotage in European countries recorded in recent months are part of Russia's coordinated actions to destabilize European infrastructure.
The head of the EU's foreign policy department mentioned the damage to the Estlink 2 submarine cable in the Baltic Sea, in which Finland suspects the Russian shadow fleet tanker Eagle S of involvement.
Kallas noted that in connection with this and other similar cases, stricter measures will be introduced against Russian vessels.
