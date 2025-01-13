Estonian oppositionists have initiated a bill to close the border with Russia
Category
World
Publication date

Estonian oppositionists have initiated a bill to close the border with Russia

border with Russia
Читати українською
Source:  ERR

In Estonia, the opposition party "Vitchyzna" initiated a bill according to which the parliament would instruct the government to close the Estonian-Russian border.

Points of attention

  • Estonian opposition party Vitchyzna initiated a bill to close the border with Russia in response to security threats and hybrid attacks.
  • The main purpose of closing the border is to safeguard Estonian and European infrastructure from potential Russian sabotage.
  • Estonia's decision to close the border comes after repeated warnings from security agencies about the risks posed by Russian intelligence services.

Estonia plans to close border with Russia

It is noted that the leader of "Vitchyzna" Urmas Reinsalu proved the need for the bill with several hybrid attacks, which, according to him, Russia organized against Estonia and its allied countries.

Both partner intelligence services and Estonian security agencies have repeatedly warned of the risk of sabotage by Russian intelligence services. The Russian Federation's border guards have taken a hostile step by removing the buoys marking the border from the Narva River.

Reinsalu recalled that in December last year, a large-scale terrorist act was recorded in the Gulf of Finland with the aim of destroying the Estonian-Finnish underwater infrastructure.

He believes that, given the current security situation, it is appropriate to close the border between Estonia and Russia. At the same time, the security agencies and the Estonian government have the appropriate technical capabilities and legal grounds.

Russia is deliberately attacking EU infrastructure

EU Foreign Affairs Chief Kaia Kallas said that the numerous cases of sabotage in European countries recorded in recent months are part of Russia's coordinated actions to destabilize European infrastructure.

According to Kallas, the number of sabotage cases has increased significantly after Russia launched a criminal war against Ukraine.

The head of the EU's foreign policy department mentioned the damage to the Estlink 2 submarine cable in the Baltic Sea, in which Finland suspects the Russian shadow fleet tanker Eagle S of involvement.

Kallas noted that in connection with this and other similar cases, stricter measures will be introduced against Russian vessels.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border on the border with the Russian Federation. What is known
Estonia introduced a strengthened customs border on the border with the Russian Federation. What is known
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Attacks on the Russia. Estonia called on the West to lift the ban on Ukraine
Patriot
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia announced the provision of a new package of military aid to Ukraine
Flag of Estonia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?