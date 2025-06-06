EU accession. Ukraine prepares for an important breakthrough
Ukraine is getting closer to joining the European Union
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is optimistic about the potential opening of the first three negotiation clusters on accession to the European Union by the end of June. Kyiv also believes that it will be able to resolve the issue of the Hungarian veto. The statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna.

Points of attention

  • The European Commission's conclusions on opening the negotiation clusters will play a significant role in determining the next steps for Ukraine's EU accession.
  • Despite challenges, Ukraine remains determined to pursue EU membership and continues to seek solutions for a successful breakthrough.

As Olga Stefanishyna noted, Ukraine, together with Moldova, has fulfilled all the conditions necessary to open at least three clusters of negotiations.

What is important to understand is that this is about 50% of the entire negotiation process.

"We can open all these Clusters during the Polish presidency," the minister is convinced.

According to Stefanishyna, the documents provided by Kyiv and Chisinau are currently being considered by EU countries and the European Commission.

The EC's conclusions will be known in two weeks — after that, we will be able to talk about specific dates for the opening of the Clusters.

"We are optimistic," the minister added.

It is also worth noting that Hungary has not yet lifted its veto on the decision to open the Clusters, but Ukraine is not going to give up and is looking for ways out of this situation.

We hope that dialogue will be found. Since the dialogue with Hungary is conducted not only by Ukraine and the European Commission, but also by the governments of France, Germany, Italy, and our colleagues from Denmark, which will take over the presidency.

Olga Stefanishyna

