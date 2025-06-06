EU accession. Ukraine prepares for an important breakthrough

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is optimistic about the potential opening of the first three negotiation clusters on accession to the European Union by the end of June. Kyiv also believes that it will be able to resolve the issue of the Hungarian veto. The statement was made by the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice of Ukraine Olga Stefanishyna.

Ukraine is getting closer to joining the European Union

As Olga Stefanishyna noted, Ukraine, together with Moldova, has fulfilled all the conditions necessary to open at least three clusters of negotiations.

What is important to understand is that this is about 50% of the entire negotiation process.

"We can open all these Clusters during the Polish presidency," the minister is convinced.

According to Stefanishyna, the documents provided by Kyiv and Chisinau are currently being considered by EU countries and the European Commission.

The EC's conclusions will be known in two weeks — after that, we will be able to talk about specific dates for the opening of the Clusters.

"We are optimistic," the minister added.

It is also worth noting that Hungary has not yet lifted its veto on the decision to open the Clusters, but Ukraine is not going to give up and is looking for ways out of this situation.