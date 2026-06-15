EU agrees to open first cluster of accession negotiations for Ukraine and Moldova

On June 15, Ukraine opened the first cluster in negotiations on joining the EU.

Ukraine and Moldova open first cluster of EU accession negotiations

This is reported by the European Commission.

All EU countries have reached an agreement to start negotiations on the first cluster of the accession process with Ukraine and Moldova. Today we are starting negotiations on key aspects of the accession process, including justice, freedom and fundamental rights. Share

They added that Ukraine and Moldova have done a tremendous job.

Enlargement is our strategic choice. It is our best investment in a shared future based on peace, security and prosperity.

Negotiation clusters are areas of legislation in which Ukraine will be required to carry out reforms in order to join the EU.

There are six clusters in total:

Foundations;

Domestic market;

Competitiveness and inclusive growth;

Green Agenda and Sustainable Connectivity;

Resources, agriculture and cohesion;

External relations.

Each cluster includes several sections in which Ukraine must harmonize its legislation with the norms of the European Union. There are 35 such sections in total. The "Fundamentals" cluster is always opened first.

The optimistic scenario is that all six clusters will be open by the end of July. The pessimistic scenario is that this process will be completed around the fall.

In the course of working on clusters, each ministry must develop detailed "roadmaps" of reforms and adapt hundreds of European directives to Ukrainian realities — either through laws or in the form of subordinate legislation such as resolutions and orders.

At the same time, each step will have to be coordinated with the European Commission. At the same time, the Verkhovna Rada must promptly vote on European integration laws. Share

The clusters should close when the laws are brought into line with European norms. After that, it is only a political decision by the European Union regarding Ukraine's accession.