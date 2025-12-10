EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia

On December 10, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported that the permanent representatives of the European Union member states agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

Sanctions pressure on Russia will increase again

According to Rikard Jozwiak, official Brussels intends to impose restrictions on 9 individuals and companies that contribute to the Russian "shadow fleet".

Moreover, it is indicated that another 43 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" will be added to the "black list".

The editor of Radio Liberty adds that European ambassadors also decided to impose sanctions against 12 individuals and 2 organizations that, in their opinion, are engaged in destabilizing the European Union.

Among them are Russian military intelligence officers, members of the Valdai Club, and citizens of the United States, France, and Switzerland who work for Russia. Share

a clarification: its actually 43 shadow fleet vessels - and they will be formally greenlighted by ambassadors on fri https://t.co/lRkfwIBkuT — Rikard Jozwiak (@RikardJozwiak) December 10, 2025

What is important to understand is that recently, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the European Union's plans to finalize the 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of 2025.

According to journalists, official Brussels is rushing to adopt a special law on the indefinite blocking of Rosactives.

This is what will make it possible to avoid a veto from Hungarian leader Vitkor Orban.