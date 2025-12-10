EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia
EU ambassadors agree on new sanctions against Russia

Source:  online.ua

On December 10, Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak reported that the permanent representatives of the European Union member states agreed on Wednesday to impose new sanctions against the aggressor country, Russia.

  • French Foreign Minister confirmed plans to finalize the 20th package of sanctions against Russia by 2025, with a focus on blocking Rosactives indefinitely.
  • The decision to adopt a special law to block Rosactives aims to prevent a potential veto from Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, underlining the urgency of the situation.

According to Rikard Jozwiak, official Brussels intends to impose restrictions on 9 individuals and companies that contribute to the Russian "shadow fleet".

Moreover, it is indicated that another 43 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" will be added to the "black list".

The editor of Radio Liberty adds that European ambassadors also decided to impose sanctions against 12 individuals and 2 organizations that, in their opinion, are engaged in destabilizing the European Union.

Among them are Russian military intelligence officers, members of the Valdai Club, and citizens of the United States, France, and Switzerland who work for Russia.

What is important to understand is that recently, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed the European Union's plans to finalize the 20th package of sanctions against Russia by the end of 2025.

According to journalists, official Brussels is rushing to adopt a special law on the indefinite blocking of Rosactives.

This is what will make it possible to avoid a veto from Hungarian leader Vitkor Orban.

