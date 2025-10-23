EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia — details

On October 23, the European Union approved a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" and imports of liquefied natural gas.
The EU has imposed new sanctions against Russia
This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, in H.
According to her, the EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.
It targets Russian banks, crypto exchanges, entities in India and China, among others.
The EU is curbing Russian diplomats’ movements to counter the attempts of destabilisation.
It is increasingly harder for Putin to fund this war.
As reported by the Danish EU presidency, "today is a good day for Europe and Ukraine."
The new restrictions "will introduce new and comprehensive measures on Russia's oil and gas, shadow fleet and financial sector." This includes a ban on imports of Russian LNG and additional steps to prevent sanctions evasion.
