EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia — details

On October 23, the European Union approved a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" and imports of liquefied natural gas.

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, in H.

We have just passed our 19th package of sanctions. It targets, among others, Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and businesses in India and China. Kaia Callas EU foreign policy chief

According to her, the EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Putin to finance this war. Share

As reported by the Danish EU presidency, "today is a good day for Europe and Ukraine."