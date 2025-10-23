EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia — details
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia — details

The EU
Source:  online.ua

On October 23, the European Union approved a new package of sanctions aimed at Russia's "shadow fleet" and imports of liquefied natural gas.

Points of attention

  • The European Union has approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia, focusing on its 'shadow fleet' and liquefied natural gas imports.
  • The new restrictions include measures to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.
  • The EU sanctions target Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and businesses in India and China, making it increasingly difficult for Putin to finance the war.

The EU has imposed new sanctions against Russia

This was stated by the head of EU diplomacy, Kaia Kallas, in H.

We have just passed our 19th package of sanctions. It targets, among others, Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and businesses in India and China.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

EU foreign policy chief

According to her, the EU is restricting the movement of Russian diplomats to counter attempts at destabilization.

It is becoming increasingly difficult for Putin to finance this war.

As reported by the Danish EU presidency, "today is a good day for Europe and Ukraine."

The new restrictions "will introduce new and comprehensive measures on Russia's oil and gas, shadow fleet and financial sector." This includes a ban on imports of Russian LNG and additional steps to prevent sanctions evasion.

