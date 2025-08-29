EU close to making fateful decision on Ukraine

Politico insiders have received information that the European Commission is actively working on a scheme to transfer almost 200 billion euros in frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine after the end of the war.

Ukraine may receive 200 billion euros

According to insiders, EU authorities are checking the willingness of bloc members to transfer these assets to a riskier fund that could bring more profit to Ukraine.

Thus, official Brussels intends to increase pressure on Russia to agree to serious peace negotiations.

In addition, it is indicated that the new plan can also be used if Moscow refuses to pay post-war compensation to Ukraine.

This option does not involve the immediate seizure of Russian assets. Discussions on this issue will culminate on August 30, when EU foreign ministers will discuss this option for the first time during an informal meeting in Copenhagen. Share

As anonymous sources have learned, it was then that the ministers plan to consider additional options for using the proceeds from the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation.