EU close to making fateful decision on Ukraine

Politico insiders have received information that the European Commission is actively working on a scheme to transfer almost 200 billion euros in frozen Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine after the end of the war.
Points of attention
- The strategy involves checking if EU bloc members are willing to transfer assets to a riskier fund for higher profits to Ukraine.
- Discussions will focus on new financing scenarios to support Ukraine's budget amidst challenges in raising funds from national finances or the EU budget.
Ukraine may receive 200 billion euros
According to insiders, EU authorities are checking the willingness of bloc members to transfer these assets to a riskier fund that could bring more profit to Ukraine.
Thus, official Brussels intends to increase pressure on Russia to agree to serious peace negotiations.
In addition, it is indicated that the new plan can also be used if Moscow refuses to pay post-war compensation to Ukraine.
As anonymous sources have learned, it was then that the ministers plan to consider additional options for using the proceeds from the frozen sovereign assets of the Russian Federation.
There will be an active search for new financing scenarios for Ukraine, which could face a budget deficit of about 8 billion euros next year.
