What is known about another successful operation in Ukraine?

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, another important enemy facility that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products was hit.

On the night of August 29, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a complex fire attack on a linear production station near the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, the official statement says. Share

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the specified station is engaged in pumping diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, in particular for the needs of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the pumping capacity of this facility reaches about 10.5 million tons per year.

Units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the implementation of the new successful operation in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a fire has been recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.