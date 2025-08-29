The General Staff showed the destruction of an important military facility in Russia — video
The General Staff showed the destruction of an important military facility in Russia — video

What is known about another successful operation in Ukraine?
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports that on the night of August 29, units of the Defense Forces inflicted a complex fire attack on a linear production station near the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region, Russia.

  • The ongoing efforts of the Defense Forces aim to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian army and halt the aggressive war against Ukraine.
  • The destruction of the facility signifies a significant blow to the Russian army and highlights Ukraine's determination to defend its sovereignty.

As the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes, another important enemy facility that supplies the Russian army with petroleum products was hit.

On the night of August 29, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine inflicted a complex fire attack on a linear production station near the settlement of Naytopovichi, Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, the official statement says.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that the specified station is engaged in pumping diesel fuel through main oil product pipelines, in particular for the needs of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that the pumping capacity of this facility reaches about 10.5 million tons per year.

Units of the Missile Forces and Artillery and the Unmanned Systems Forces were involved in the implementation of the new successful operation in cooperation with the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that a fire has been recorded on the territory of the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces continue to take effective measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian army, in particular its logistical capabilities, and force the invaders to stop the aggressive war against Ukraine. What's next... Glory to Ukraine!

