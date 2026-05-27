European Union Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius is making every effort to ensure that Europe begins to actively increase the production of serious weapons and abandons complex and expensive "elite" "couture" missiles.

Kubilius criticizes EU approach to strengthening defense

According to Kubilius, now is the right time to open up our weapons reserves for supply to Ukraine.

"Governments (of the European Union — ed.) must open their reserves to provide Ukraine with everything it needs," the commissioner emphasized. Share

He also voiced the assumption that Ukraine could independently purchase weapons from the EU from existing stocks.

To do this, official Kyiv could use funds in the amount of 60 billion euros from the recently agreed loan of 90 billion euros.

According to Andrius Kubilius, the sellers could then use these funds to purchase additional weapons or increase production volumes.

"The only formula that can bring peace is the so-called peace through force. Force must be on the side of Ukraine," the commissioner added. Share

He also does not hide the fact that Europe can never catch up with Russia and Ukraine in missile production.

One of the main reasons is that Europeans produce what they call "high fashion."