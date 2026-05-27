European Union Defense Commissioner Andrius Kubilius is making every effort to ensure that Europe begins to actively increase the production of serious weapons and abandons complex and expensive "elite" "couture" missiles.
Points of attention
- Kubilius emphasizes the importance of 'peace through force' and supports Ukraine in utilizing funds to purchase weapons or increase production volumes.
- The commissioner highlights the disparity in missile production between Europe and Russia/Ukraine, attributing it to Europe focusing on 'high fashion' missile production.
Kubilius criticizes EU approach to strengthening defense
According to Kubilius, now is the right time to open up our weapons reserves for supply to Ukraine.
He also voiced the assumption that Ukraine could independently purchase weapons from the EU from existing stocks.
To do this, official Kyiv could use funds in the amount of 60 billion euros from the recently agreed loan of 90 billion euros.
According to Andrius Kubilius, the sellers could then use these funds to purchase additional weapons or increase production volumes.
He also does not hide the fact that Europe can never catch up with Russia and Ukraine in missile production.
One of the main reasons is that Europeans produce what they call "high fashion."
More on the topic
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- Category
- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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