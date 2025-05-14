EU has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor country Russia, which aims to disrupt the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced.

What is known about the 17th package of sanctions against Russia?

As Ursula von der Leyen noted, she welcomes and supports the agreement on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.

Against this background, the President of the European Commission drew attention to the fact that official Brussels is further restricting access to technologies used by the Russian army directly on the front line.

In addition, it is noted that 189 more "shadow fleet" vessels have been added to the list to hit Russia's energy exports.

This war must end. We will continue to maintain high pressure on the Kremlin. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

I welcome the agreement on our 17th sanctions package against Russia.



We are further restricting access to battlefield technology.



And we have listed an additional 189 shadow fleet vessels to target Russia's energy exports.



This war has to end. We will keep the pressure high… — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) May 14, 2025

What is important to understand is that the final stage of approving sanctions is scheduled for May 20 — that's when the EU Council on Foreign Affairs will meet.