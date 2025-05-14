EU has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia

The European Union has agreed on the 17th package of sanctions against the aggressor country Russia, which aims to disrupt the activities of the Russian "shadow fleet" of tankers, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced.
Points of attention
- The final approval of the 17th package of sanctions is scheduled for May 20, marking the beginning of efforts on the subsequent 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
- The objective behind the sanctions is to end the ongoing conflict and hold the Russian government accountable, as Ursula von der Leyen continues to advocate for stringent measures.
What is known about the 17th package of sanctions against Russia?
As Ursula von der Leyen noted, she welcomes and supports the agreement on the 17th package of sanctions against Russia.
Against this background, the President of the European Commission drew attention to the fact that official Brussels is further restricting access to technologies used by the Russian army directly on the front line.
In addition, it is noted that 189 more "shadow fleet" vessels have been added to the list to hit Russia's energy exports.
What is important to understand is that the final stage of approving sanctions is scheduled for May 20 — that's when the EU Council on Foreign Affairs will meet.
Only after the 17th package of sanctions is finally approved will work begin on the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.
More on the topic
