EU issues stern warning to Lukashenko after Trump's decisions
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU issues stern warning to Lukashenko after Trump's decisions

The EU is not going to ease sanctions pressure on Belarus
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

The European Union is not currently planning to discuss lifting its own sanctions against Belarusian potash following the US decision. Official Brussels has urged Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko not to count on such a development.

Points of attention

  • Despite diplomatic achievements such as the release of political prisoners, the EU and NATO remain vigilant against the security threats posed by Belarus' actions under Lukashenko's regime.
  • The EU's unwavering stance against Belarus underscores its commitment to upholding sanctions in response to the regime's behavior, including support for Russia and internal repression.

The EU is not going to ease sanctions pressure on Belarus

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

The team of diplomats drew attention to the fact that official Washington makes independent decisions on sanctions against the Belarusian regime — they are not related to the European Union sanctions.

There are no discussions in the EU regarding easing sanctions against the Belarusian regime, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, they emphasized that the main reasons that led to sanctions against the Lukashenko regime have not disappeared.

First of all, we are talking about harsh internal repression, support for the aggressor country Russia in the war against Ukraine, "blackmail by migrants," as well as a hybrid attack using smuggled weather probes.

The release of political prisoners is an important diplomatic achievement, but Lithuania's position has not changed: Belarus' actions cause significant harm to the security of Lithuania, the EU, and NATO, Lithuanian diplomats emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump seeks withdrawal of Russian troops from three regions of Ukraine
What concessions is Trump seeking from Russia?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: Ukraine struck several refineries in Russia at once
Large-scale “bavovna” covered Russia on December 14
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Orban throws tantrum over indefinite freeze of Rosactives
Orban again defends Russia's interests

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?