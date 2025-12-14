EU issues stern warning to Lukashenko after Trump's decisions

The European Union is not currently planning to discuss lifting its own sanctions against Belarusian potash following the US decision. Official Brussels has urged Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko not to count on such a development.

The EU is not going to ease sanctions pressure on Belarus

The Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

The team of diplomats drew attention to the fact that official Washington makes independent decisions on sanctions against the Belarusian regime — they are not related to the European Union sanctions.

There are no discussions in the EU regarding easing sanctions against the Belarusian regime, the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, they emphasized that the main reasons that led to sanctions against the Lukashenko regime have not disappeared.

First of all, we are talking about harsh internal repression, support for the aggressor country Russia in the war against Ukraine, "blackmail by migrants," as well as a hybrid attack using smuggled weather probes.