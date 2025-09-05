EU team heads to US to tighten sanctions against Russia
Category
Economics
Publication date

EU team heads to US to tighten sanctions against Russia

EU and US working on new sanctions against Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

Work has already begun in Brussels on a new sanctions package against Russia. Against this backdrop, Ukraine's European allies have decided to fly to Washington to work on it with US President Donald Trump's team.

Points of attention

  • This joint initiative emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in tackling geopolitical challenges and promoting peace and stability.
  • The ongoing discussions between European and American officials underscore a shared goal of using economic measures to compel Russia to end the war and protect the interests of Ukraine.

EU and US working on new sanctions against Russia

The President of the European Council, António Costa, made a statement on this occasion.

On September 5, he arrived on an official visit to Uzhhorod, where he already held a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Against this background, Costa made it clear that the European Union is determined to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia.

What is important to understand is that along the way he will receive support from US President Donald Trump's team.

This concerns not only direct sanctions, but also secondary sanctions:

More economic measures to force Russia to stop this war, to stop killing people, to stop this war in Ukraine. And work is starting in Brussels on a new sanctions package, and our team, the European team, is heading to Washington to work with our American friends.

Antonio Costa

Antonio Costa

President of the European Council

According to him, official Brussels is also impressed by the reforms that Ukraine is implementing despite the war.

Costa added that this work must continue.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Europe has prepared a plan for deploying troops in Ukraine
The introduction of foreign troops into Ukraine - what is the plan?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy defined the start of security guarantees for Ukraine
Zelenskyy voiced his position on security guarantees
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US may monitor "buffer zone" in Ukraine
The US will still be involved in security guarantees

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?