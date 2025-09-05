EU team heads to US to tighten sanctions against Russia

Work has already begun in Brussels on a new sanctions package against Russia. Against this backdrop, Ukraine's European allies have decided to fly to Washington to work on it with US President Donald Trump's team.
Points of attention
- This joint initiative emphasizes the importance of international cooperation in tackling geopolitical challenges and promoting peace and stability.
- The ongoing discussions between European and American officials underscore a shared goal of using economic measures to compel Russia to end the war and protect the interests of Ukraine.
EU and US working on new sanctions against Russia
The President of the European Council, António Costa, made a statement on this occasion.
On September 5, he arrived on an official visit to Uzhhorod, where he already held a meeting with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Against this background, Costa made it clear that the European Union is determined to significantly increase sanctions pressure on Russia.
What is important to understand is that along the way he will receive support from US President Donald Trump's team.
This concerns not only direct sanctions, but also secondary sanctions:
According to him, official Brussels is also impressed by the reforms that Ukraine is implementing despite the war.
Costa added that this work must continue.
