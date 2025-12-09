EU to accelerate creation of "tribunal for Putin"
Official Brussels is not going to abandon the idea of the need for Russia to be fully responsible for crimes against Ukraine. To this end, the European Union plans to complete the creation of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine (the so-called "tribunal for Putin") as soon as possible.

Points of attention

  • The EU's main goal is to ensure that there is full accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine and to move swiftly with international partners to finalize the establishment of the tribunal.
  • The 'Tribunal for Putin' aims to address the crime of aggression against Ukraine and bring justice to those affected by Russia's actions, aligning with the EU's commitment to uphold human rights and seek justice for victims.

"Putin Tribunal" Will Finally Be Created

European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the EU's main goal right now is to quickly complete the creation of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, which concerns Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's order to launch a full-scale invasion.

"First of all, the position of the European Union will continue to be that there must be full accountability for Russia's crimes in Ukraine. That is our position, and it will remain our position," McGrath explained.

He also believes that the establishment is "vitally important" so that "the rights of those who are victims of the crime of aggression committed by Russia are restored and that they receive justice."

That is why we will move as quickly as possible with our international partners towards the formal establishment of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine,” said Michael McGrath.

