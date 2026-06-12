EU to open first negotiating cluster on Ukraine's accession

The EU will hold intergovernmental conferences with Ukraine and Moldova on June 15, where the EU and the countries will open the first negotiating cluster.

EU begins accession talks with Ukraine

This is stated in the 10th Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU.

On June 15, as part of the Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU, we will hold the first accession conferences with Ukraine and Moldova to begin work on Cluster 1 — "Fundamentals". Share

The Cyprus Presidency stated that it was proud to have contributed to this historic moment.

As a Presidency, we have worked intensively to achieve this result. This is a landmark event and a recognition of the aspirations, resilience and hard work of two candidate countries who have chosen Europe and its values. By taking this important step together, we reaffirm that the European Union is strongest when it is united, principled and open to those committed to its values.

It is worth noting that on Friday in the afternoon of the working day, the government of Ukraine approved and transmitted to Brussels a decision to amend the national plan for the protection of minorities in the version agreed with the EU member states.