EU to send Ukraine 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from frozen Russian assets
Ukraine
The European Union has received the third transfer of extraordinary proceeds from the frozen assets of the Central Bank of Russia in the amount of 1.6 billion euros, 95% of which - over 1.5 billion - will be used to repay loans by Ukraine.

  • European Union allocated 1.5 billion euros from frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine's loan repayment.
  • The funds are provided through the Credit Cooperation Mechanism and European Peace Fund.
  • 95% of the third tranche proceeds will be directed to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Facility.

In particular, last Friday the European Union received €1.6 billion in so-called windfall profits from frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank held in EU central securities depositories.

The first such transfer took place in July 2024, and the second in April 2025.

The third transfer covers revenues accumulated during the first half of 2025, European officials said.

90% of the first two tranches were used to support Ukraine through the European Peace Facility (EPF) and 10% through the Ukraine Facility. Starting with this third tranche, 95% of the proceeds will be used to support Ukraine through the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Facility (ULCM) and 5% through the EPF. The ULCM provides non-repayable support to help Ukraine repay its EU macro-financial assistance loan as well as loans from bilateral creditors.

The windfall profits come from assets frozen under EU sanctions imposed in response to Russia's aggression against Ukraine. While the assets themselves remain frozen, interest on the cash balances can be used to support Ukraine.

