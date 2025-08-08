The EU Council approved the provision of over 3 billion euros to Ukraine
The EU Council approved the provision of over 3 billion euros to Ukraine

Yulia Svyridenko
Ukraine
The EU Council has decided to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros under the Ukraine Facility.

Points of attention

  • The EU Council has approved the provision of over 3 billion euros to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility, showcasing confidence in Ukraine's reform agenda.
  • Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko expresses gratitude for the support and emphasizes Ukraine's commitment to stability and reform.
  • The decision by the Council of the EU to allocate 3.056 billion euros to Ukraine is seen as a strong signal of support for Ukraine's efforts to strengthen its position in Europe.

Ukraine will receive over 3 billion euros from the EU

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko.

Today, the Council of the EU decided to provide Ukraine with €3.056 billion under the Ukraine Facility. This is a strong signal of confidence in our reform path and ability to provide stability in the most difficult times.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the Danish Presidency for its clear support.

Each such decision brings us closer to a strong Ukraine in a united Europe.

Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to amend the Ukraine Plan for the Ukraine Facility.

