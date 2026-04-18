Europe faces flight cancellations due to fuel shortages
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World
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Europe faces flight cancellations due to fuel shortages

The risk of an air crisis in Europe - what to prepare for
Читати українською
Source:  Euractiv

Europe must immediately develop "carefully coordinated plans" in case limits on aviation fuel are imposed due to the war in the Middle East, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has called for Willie Walsh.

Points of attention

  • The head of the International Air Transport Association calls for coordinated plans among European countries to address the imminent fuel crisis.
  • It is essential for European nations to prepare and cooperate in case limits on aviation fuel become necessary to mitigate the impact on air travel.

The risk of an air crisis in Europe — what to prepare for

As Willie Walsh noted, aviation fuel supplies in Europe could begin to decline sharply in as little as 1.5 months.

Against this backdrop, he called on European countries to "sober up" before it was too late.

"We also estimate that by the end of May, flight cancellations could begin in Europe due to a shortage of jet fuel. This is already happening in some parts of Asia," Willie Walsh stressed.

The head of the International Air Transport Association made it clear: in the event of a shortage of aviation fuel, it is essential that official Brussels has clearly agreed and coordinated plans in case it becomes necessary to introduce limits.

What is important to understand is that the likely shortage of aviation fuel is directly related to Iran's de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war between the US and Israel in late February, which has spread throughout the Middle East.

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