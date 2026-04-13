Europe should not guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz alone — Kallas
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Europe should not guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz alone — Kallas

Europe should not guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz alone — Kallas
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

Europe should not guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz alone, as security support should be mutual.

Points of attention

  • Europe should not independently guarantee security in the Strait of Hormuz; Kallas' position is supported by reciprocity in guaranteeing security.
  • International security cooperation should be bilateral, including the Strait of Hormuz issue and the fight against Russian aggression.

Kallas responded to Trump's claims about NATO's actions

This was stated by the head of European Union diplomacy, Kaia Kallas.

During a conversation with journalist Becky Anderson, the EU's foreign policy chief defended Europe's efforts to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

She responded to criticism from the US and the Gulf countries regarding the lack of activity of European countries on this issue.

Kallas emphasized that international security cooperation should be bilateral. In particular, she drew attention to the lack of involvement of the Gulf countries in resolving the problems caused by Russian aggression.

We haven't seen the Gulf countries helping us with Russia, it can't be a one-way street.

Kaia Callas

Kaia Callas

Head of European Union diplomacy

As a reminder, the issue of security in the Strait of Hormuz has recently become a source of tension between the United States and Europe. Earlier, media outlets reported that US President Donald Trump had issued an ultimatum to European allies, demanding that they take on the main burden of ensuring security in the region.

Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer later discussed the technical details of the possible opening of this strategic strait.

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