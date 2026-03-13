European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas believes that US President Donald Trump's team intends to divide Europe. Against this backdrop, she called for unity in relations with Washington.

Does the US want to destroy the European Union?

According to a European diplomat, the unpleasant truth is that the United States "does not like the European Union."

Moreover, Kallas emphasized that the approach of the Trump team is not too different from the tactics used by the enemies of official Brussels.

I think it's really important for everyone to understand that the US has made it very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don't like the European Union. Kaia Callas Chief diplomat of the European Union

According to the head of European diplomacy, EU members should not deal with US President Donald Trump on a bilateral basis.

In the current situation, it is extremely important to join forces and present a united front.

Despite this, Kaia Kallas does not hide that official Brussels is forced to purchase weapons from the States, because "it has neither the assets, nor the capabilities, nor the capacities that are needed."