The US has made it clear that it wants to divide Europe — Kallas



Source:  Financial Times

European foreign policy chief Kaia Kallas believes that US President Donald Trump's team intends to divide Europe. Against this backdrop, she called for unity in relations with Washington.

  • The unpleasant truth emerges as a European diplomat reveals the US's dislike for the EU and their divisive intentions.
  • The reliance on US weapons by official Brussels highlights the strategic limitations faced by the EU in the current geopolitical landscape.



According to a European diplomat, the unpleasant truth is that the United States "does not like the European Union."

Moreover, Kallas emphasized that the approach of the Trump team is not too different from the tactics used by the enemies of official Brussels.

I think it's really important for everyone to understand that the US has made it very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don't like the European Union.

Kaia Callas

Chief diplomat of the European Union

According to the head of European diplomacy, EU members should not deal with US President Donald Trump on a bilateral basis.

In the current situation, it is extremely important to join forces and present a united front.

Despite this, Kaia Kallas does not hide that official Brussels is forced to purchase weapons from the States, because "it has neither the assets, nor the capabilities, nor the capacities that are needed."

