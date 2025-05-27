Europe found a way to help Ukraine amid the cessation of US military aid

According to Bloomberg, European leaders are considering the option of purchasing American weapons to supply to Ukraine if the US refuses further assistance.

Europe will buy weapons for Ukraine from the US

Europe has neither the weapons stockpiles nor the capacity to produce them in sufficient quantities to provide for Ukraine.

At the same time, it is becoming clear that the US will no longer supply weapons to Ukraine and has rejected European calls to tighten sanctions against Russia to force it to agree to an immediate ceasefire.

As Bloomberg's interlocutors noted, a proposal that is gaining more credibility is to purchase more American systems and then send these weapons to Ukraine.

The idea is that if Trump refuses to send American weapons to Ukraine, Europe will do it. That would help Ukraine contain Russia's offensive and could put new pressure on Putin to take a ceasefire seriously. And if the Europeans can convince Trump to keep providing intelligence to Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky may be able to hold out.

The sources said they expected the United States to continue sharing intelligence with Ukraine to help identify targets. The brief halt to that cooperation created operational problems for Kyiv but also raised broader concerns among U.S. allies that they could face similar treatment in the future.