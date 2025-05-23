Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine and the United States officially launch the Reconstruction Fund

Ukraine and the United States have completed all procedures to launch the Reconstruction Fund under the Subsoil Agreement. It is officially launched.

This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on May 23.

The final step is a diplomatic note from the United States, which I personally received this morning from Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis. The fund is officially launched! Yulia Svyrydenko First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine

On behalf of the Government of Ukraine, I signed the Agreement on the Establishment of a United States–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.



Together with the United States, we are creating the Fund that will attract global investment into our country. pic.twitter.com/8ryyAMqW83 — Yulia Svyrydenko (@Svyrydenko_Y) April 30, 2025

On the night of May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed a strategic agreement on the establishment of a Reconstruction Investment Fund and a partnership in the field of critical minerals, covering 57 minerals. In particular, the document signed in Washington establishes the political parameters of cooperation. At the same time, many details will be spelled out in the next, "technical agreement."

US President Donald Trump said the signing of the subsoil agreement would "protect" US investments and financial aid Washington provides to Kyiv. He said the agreement "may" help end Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called the agreement "a step towards ending the war."

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States.