Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine and the United States officially launch the Reconstruction Fund
Category
Economics
Publication date

Subsoil Agreement. Ukraine and the United States officially launch the Reconstruction Fund

Yulia Svyridenko
Reconstruction Fund
Читати українською

Ukraine and the United States have completed all procedures to launch the Reconstruction Fund under the Subsoil Agreement. It is officially launched.

Points of attention

  • The Reconstruction Fund under the Subsoil Agreement has been officially launched by Ukraine and the United States, covering 57 minerals.
  • Technical agreements will be established to further define the details of cooperation within the framework of the subsoil agreement.
  • The agreement aims to protect US investments and financial aid to Ukraine, with the potential to contribute to ending the conflict with Russia.

Ukraine and the United States officially launched the Reconstruction Fund

This was announced by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko on May 23.

The final step is a diplomatic note from the United States, which I personally received this morning from Chargé d'Affaires Julie Davis. The fund is officially launched!

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine

On the night of May 1, Ukraine and the United States signed a strategic agreement on the establishment of a Reconstruction Investment Fund and a partnership in the field of critical minerals, covering 57 minerals. In particular, the document signed in Washington establishes the political parameters of cooperation. At the same time, many details will be spelled out in the next, "technical agreement."

US President Donald Trump said the signing of the subsoil agreement would "protect" US investments and financial aid Washington provides to Kyiv. He said the agreement "may" help end Russia's war against Ukraine. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also called the agreement "a step towards ending the war."

On May 8, the Verkhovna Rada ratified the subsoil agreement between Ukraine and the United States.

Before that, it became known that the parliamentary committee on international policy voted again for the decision to submit the ratification of the subsoil agreement to the Verkhovna Rada. An amendment was added to the text of the decision, which states that "the people's deputies have not seen the text of the two technical agreements and do not bear responsibility for them."

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. What Ukraine Decided
Ukraine and the USA are in the final stage
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. What the US demanded from Ukraine before signing
the US
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Subsoil Agreement. When Ukraine and the US Can Get the First Profits
Implementing the subsoil agreement will not be easy

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?