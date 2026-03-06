European Commissioner Kubilius launched a large-scale "rocket tour" for the sake of Ukraine

A large-scale "missile tour" was launched on March 6, aiming to provide Ukraine with 2,000 air defense missiles. It was initiated and implemented by European Commissioner for Defense and Space Andrius Kubilius.

Kubilius has an ambitious goal to help Ukraine

On March 6, he already paid an official visit to Poland as part of his "rocket tour."

The main goal now is to establish a long-term supply of air defense missiles for Ukraine.

Why did we start with Poland, with Warsaw? Poland is a key country for the future of European defense, the future of the European defense industry, and for missile production in Europe. Andrius Kubilius European Commissioner for Defence and Space

Against this background, he once again reminded that right now, official Brussels is actively preparing a loan to support Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that out of the total amount of 90 billion euros, as much as 60 billion will be spent specifically on strengthening Ukrainian defense.

Kubilius drew attention to the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have clear strategic priorities regarding what needs to be financed with this loan.

According to the European Commissioner, these include missiles, drones, and 155 mm long-range ammunition.