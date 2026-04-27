The EU's strategy towards Russia should be one of ensuring Ukraine's prosperity and transforming it into Europe's new economic tiger, one that could help transform an aggressive neighbor.
Points of attention
- Ukraine has the potential to become Europe's new economic tiger with the support of the EU strategy.
- The prosperity of Ukraine is crucial for sustainable peace across the European continent.
- Ukraine's success may inspire Russians to demand positive changes in their country.
Ukraine will become the new “economic tiger” of Europe — Kubilius
This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, who spoke via video link at an international conference taking place in Rzeszow, entitled "Towards the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Security and Defence Dimensions."
Therefore, authoritarian Russia should be perceived as a constant threat to democracy and peace, he emphasized.
In his opinion, a successful Ukraine can provoke transformations in Russia, as its citizens can be inspired by Ukraine's economic success.
Ukraine's success may inspire ordinary Russians to demand a return to normal life.
Ukraine's prosperity depends on the success of its European integration, Kubilius believes.
Kubilius noted that at that time, political leaders of old Europe saw the potential benefits of enlargement, which led to the successful completion of the accession process.
Recalling his country, Lithuania, which achieved significant economic growth after joining the EU, he expressed confidence that Ukraine would achieve the same success.
In 20-25 years, Ukraine will become the new economic tiger of Europe.
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