Europe's new "economic tiger". Kubilius made a forecast for the future of Ukraine

The EU's strategy towards Russia should be one of ensuring Ukraine's prosperity and transforming it into Europe's new economic tiger, one that could help transform an aggressive neighbor.

Ukraine will become the new “economic tiger” of Europe — Kubilius

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, who spoke via video link at an international conference taking place in Rzeszow, entitled "Towards the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine, Security and Defence Dimensions."

The prosperity of Ukraine is vital for sustainable peace across the European continent. Share

Authoritarian Russia and authoritarian Belarus under the Putin and Lukashenko regimes are the main reason for the lack of peace on the European continent. Andrius Kubilius European Commissioner for Defence and Space

Therefore, authoritarian Russia should be perceived as a constant threat to democracy and peace, he emphasized.

In his opinion, a successful Ukraine can provoke transformations in Russia, as its citizens can be inspired by Ukraine's economic success.

Ukraine's success may inspire ordinary Russians to demand a return to normal life.

Ukraine's prosperity depends on the success of its European integration, Kubilius believes.

He countered some European concerns that a strong Ukrainian economy could create problems for European industry, including agriculture, recalling that the same concerns were expressed when Poland and the Baltic states were on their way to joining the EU. Share

Kubilius noted that at that time, political leaders of old Europe saw the potential benefits of enlargement, which led to the successful completion of the accession process.

Recalling his country, Lithuania, which achieved significant economic growth after joining the EU, he expressed confidence that Ukraine would achieve the same success.