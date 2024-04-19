Expert says Israeli-Iranian confrontation to limit significantly Shahed drones supply to Russia

Iran is attacking Israel, in particular, with the Shaheds. These kamikaze drones are supplied by Tehran to Russia for the war against Ukraine. When a state is at war, it has fewer opportunities to supply weapons to its allies.

How an attack against Israel will affect cooperation between Iran and Russia

Over time, the supply of "Shahed" to Russia may be reduced or completely limited.

If Iran feels that the threat of war is great, then the supply of either the Shahed-136, or components for them, or ballistic missiles, which it was also said that Iran could supply, may be reduced or completely limited, explained David Sharp, a military observer from Israel.

However, it is too early to conclude when this will happen and if it will happen at all. A military observer suggested that after Russia massively supplied kamikaze drones, Iran could use stockpiles because it would be tough to resume production so quickly.

Was it profitable for Iran to supply Shaheds?

David Sharp noted that Iran was profitable in supplying Shaheds to Russia for specific reasons. First, Iran was under sanctions, so it had a massive shortage of currency and technology.

And here was an opportunity. First of all, regarding the image, when the state buys weapons from you in public. This is an advertisement for the Military Industry. It is also an opportunity to get a lot of money, some technologies, weapons. In particular, Iran received Su-35 fighters. Iran lacked this, he emphasized. Share