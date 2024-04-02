Experts says Russia can't wage a war of attrition against Ukraine for a long time

According to military-political analyst Rainer Saks, the criminal army of the Russian Federation cannot wage an endless war of attrition against Ukraine, and the high losses of the Russian occupiers will very soon destabilise the situation in Russia.
What is the danger to Russia of continuing the war against Ukraine to the point of exhaustion?
He noted that currently, the Russian occupiers are trying to capture as much territory as possible in Ukraine and prove to Western countries that further support for Ukraine is allegedly pointless.
What will depend on the further development of the situation at the front
Saks emphasised that the current issue is not only the situation on the front line but also how the hostilities will develop further.
According to him, Ukraine has already demonstrated that it is capable of conducting large-scale attacks on strategic infrastructure on the territory of the Russian Federation, and it will matter who has the best air defense system.
He also drew attention to the high loss rates of the Russian army.
He also noted that he does not believe the claims that the USA and Germany are trying to force Ukraine to negotiate with the Russian Federation by limiting military aid.
Regarding the situation at the front in Ukraine, the analyst noted that the occupying army of the Russian Federation is trying to advance with large forces in the Bakhmut area to regain lost positions in the fall of 2023.
Also, the Russian occupiers are trying to launch an offensive in the suburbs of Donetsk, Avdiivka and Maryinka.