The Russian air defence military base (military unit No. 85683) on Mount Ai-Petri in occupied Crimea came under a new powerful attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. A successful attack by Ukrainian forces occurred on the morning of May 13, Russian ASTRA Telegram channel reports concerning its sources in the emergency services.

According to the latest data, the armed forces of Ukraine struck the Russian invaders with several missiles, probably Storm Shadow.

As a result of the rockets, the territory of the military unit was damaged, the commander of military unit 85683 Aleksandr Kulakov and another serviceman were killed. There are also wounded, their number is being clarified, writes ASTRA. Share

It is important to understand that there is a "secret" air defence military base of the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces on the mountain.

In the USSR, the Radio Technical Center for long-range reconnaissance and guidance of air defense troops was built on top of Ai-Petri.

According to anonymous sources, radar complexes were placed under the domes. There is also a military camp for those who service these facilities.

It is also known that the 3rd Radio Engineering Regiment is a military formation within the radio engineering troops of the Russian Armed Forces.

It was formed for the first time ten years ago, after Russia's occupation of the Ukrainian Crimea, based on the 40th radio engineering brigade of the Air Force of Ukraine. The headquarters is located in Sevastopol.

Before the occupation of Crimea, the Ukrainian radio frequency battalion was stationed here, where the Soviet-made Oborona, Altai and Granitsa-M radar complexes, as well as Ukrainian 36DS-6, were in service.

