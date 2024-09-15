Fake information about the "victory plan" was refuted by Zelenskyi

Dmytro Lytvyn, adviser to the president on communications, denied Volodymyr Zelenskyi's alleged "victory plan" published by Bild.
Points of attention
- The communication adviser of the President of Ukraine stated that he refuted the fake information about the "victory plan" of Volodymyr Zelenskyi, which was spread by Bild.
- Ukraine is categorically against freezing the war and any "Minsk-3", planning to present its "Victory Plan" to the US president and presidential candidates.
- President Zelenskyi announced that the "Ukraine Victory Plan" will be implemented both during the war and after its end, preparing it for discussion with US leaders.
- The victory plan includes important steps for national security and strategic partnerships, which is aimed at the support of the United States.
The information about the "plan for the victory of Ukraine" with a ceasefire is a fake
Dmytro Lytvyn stressed that there will be no "Minsk-3" or other similar agreements with the Russians, as Ukraine is categorically against freezing the war. The authorities of Ukraine at all levels clearly state this.
It will be recalled that the Billd publication wrote that the "victory plan" allegedly includes Ukraine's "readiness" to accept a "local ceasefire on certain areas of the front" — and, thus, allegedly temporarily "freeze" the situation.
Zelensky announced the "Victory Plan of Ukraine" for discussion with top US politicians
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that in September he will present the "Victory Plan" to US President Joe Biden and the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
This plan, according to him, will be implemented both during the war and partially after its end.
According to Zelenskyi, he will present the "Victory Plan" to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump already this month.
Maybe we'll send that plan, or maybe we'll meet as teams. It is not yet known. But our teams have already started working on it, have already started communication.
As reported, during the "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that the operation in the Kursk region is one of the stages of the "Victory Plan".
