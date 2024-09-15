Fake information about the "victory plan" was refuted by Zelenskyi

The information about the "plan for the victory of Ukraine" with a ceasefire is a fake

Bild spread false information. They did not see the victory plan, and none of the few people involved by the president in its preparation communicated with representatives of Bild, — said the president's communications advisor Dmytro Lytvyn.

Dmytro Lytvyn stressed that there will be no "Minsk-3" or other similar agreements with the Russians, as Ukraine is categorically against freezing the war. The authorities of Ukraine at all levels clearly state this.

It is important for us that the United States supports exactly the plan for the victory of Ukraine, and not capitulation or freezing. Initially, this plan will be presented to the United States, as they are capable of ensuring its implementation, Lytvyn added.

It will be recalled that the Billd publication wrote that the "victory plan" allegedly includes Ukraine's "readiness" to accept a "local ceasefire on certain areas of the front" — and, thus, allegedly temporarily "freeze" the situation.

Zelensky announced the "Victory Plan of Ukraine" for discussion with top US politicians

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that in September he will present the "Victory Plan" to US President Joe Biden and the candidates for the presidency of the United States — Vice President Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

This plan, according to him, will be implemented both during the war and partially after its end.

Of course, there will be a new president of the United States after November, so I wanted this plan to be considered by both parties — the two presidential candidates.

According to Zelenskyi, he will present the "Victory Plan" to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump already this month.

Maybe we'll send that plan, or maybe we'll meet as teams. It is not yet known. But our teams have already started working on it, have already started communication.