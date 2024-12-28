On December 28, the illegitimate President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, signed a number of laws that increase penalties for armed rebellion and crimes against military service, and also approved a new strategy to counter extremism, where one of the main tasks is the elimination of threats originating from the territory of Ukraine.

One of the signed laws increases the punishment for armed rebellion to life imprisonment. The minimum sentence for rebellion has been increased from 15 to 20 years. The same law eliminates the right to parole for those sentenced to life imprisonment for terrorism and rebellion. It also introduces a penalty of up to 15 years for foreigners for "aiding the enemy."

Amendments have also been made to the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, according to which participants in "volunteer formations" face liability for failure to comply with an order, resistance to a superior, unauthorized abandonment of a unit or place of service, desertion, voluntary surrender, and other crimes provided for the military.

Also, one of the laws in Russia has expanded the list of grounds for including extremists in the list.

Rosfinmonitoring also now has access to information about the accounts of citizens who financially support "extremism and extremists."

Putin also signed a law renaming the city of Rostov to "Rostov the Great."

In addition, Putin approved a new strategy for countering extremism. The strategy states that Russia considers one of the main tasks in the fight against extremism to be "eliminating the source of threats emanating from the territory of Ukraine."

It also states that the Russian Federation will take measures for the "socio-cultural integration" of the occupied territories of Ukraine.

The strategy identifies involvement in uncoordinated protests as one of the ways to destabilize the Russian Federation and spread extremism. The Russian Federation includes "initiating color revolutions, falsifying history, and terrorism" as extremist threats.

The document emphasizes that "extremists" are increasingly aggravating the national issue, promoting the topic of "decolonization" of the Russian Federation. As part of the fight against "extremism", it is planned to actively spread the ideas of the "historical unity of the peoples of the Russian Federation."

The Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine stated that Putin's signing of laws aimed at strengthening control within the country is actually an attempt to protect the regime from new threats such as Yevgeny Prigozhin's campaign against Moscow.

The adoption and signing of these laws confirms that the Kremlin is increasingly afraid of internal threats and is trying to legislatively protect itself from them. However, this pressure will sooner or later lead to the destabilization of the domestic political situation and, ultimately, the fall of the Putin regime, the CPR report says.

Putin is not going to accept Trump's conditions

As the Institute for the Study of War notes, the illegitimate Russian president publicly rejected the proposal that the Trump team was considering.

It is about postponing Ukraine's membership in NATO for at least ten years as a condition for ending the war in Ukraine.

As you know, Putin stated this on December 26, answering questions from Russian propagandists.