The final communiqué of the Peace Summit already has 90 signatures, and the Federated States of Micronesia has also joined the document.

The Federated States of Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communique

As Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced, the Federated States of Micronesia, a state located in the western Pacific Ocean, also joined the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.

Less than two weeks after the first Peace Summit, ten more participants joined its final communiqué. Our peace efforts are based on respect for every country, region and part of the world. Every peace-loving nation that respects the UN Charter has a role to play in this effort. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

I am grateful to the Federated States of Micronesia for joining the ranks of peace-loving nations that signed the first Peace Summit’s communiqué.



The global coalition supporting a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the rest of Europe, and beyond, based on the UN Charter's… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 28, 2024

The communique remains open for signature. More than 80 states and six organisations have already signed it.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit, convened on Ukraine's initiative, was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states, and eight international organisations participated in the Summit. Russia was not invited to Summitmmit, but in Moscow, they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of Summitmmit in Summitrland, a communiqué was created with three main points: