The final communiqué of the Peace Summit already has 90 signatures, and the Federated States of Micronesia has also joined the document.
Points of attention
- The summit, held in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock, gathered representatives of 91 states and eight international organisations.
- The communiqué contains the main points: nuclear security and global food security, and defines the rights of prisoners of war.
- The Global Peace Summit confirms the importance of joint efforts to ensure international security and stability.
The Federated States of Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communique
As Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, announced, the Federated States of Micronesia, a state located in the western Pacific Ocean, also joined the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.
I am grateful to the Federated States of Micronesia for joining the ranks of peace-loving nations that signed the first Peace Summit’s communiqué.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 28, 2024
The global coalition supporting a just and lasting peace for Ukraine, the rest of Europe, and beyond, based on the UN Charter's…
The communique remains open for signature. More than 80 states and six organisations have already signed it.
Global Peace Summit
The two-day Peace Summit, convened on Ukraine's initiative, was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states, and eight international organisations participated in the Summit. Russia was not invited to Summitmmit, but in Moscow, they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.
Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."
According to the results of Summitmmit in Summitrland, a communiqué was created with three main points:
Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine; threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.
Global food security. Ensuring access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas is necessary.
All prisoners of war and illegally detained civilians should be released, and deported children should be returned.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-