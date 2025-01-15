Fico fantasized about revenge on a schoolboy with a pro-Ukrainian stance

Slovakia's leader Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, does not hide his indignation and irritation over the act of Slovak schoolboy Simon Omanik, who, with a ribbon in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his jacket, refused to shake hands with the country's President Peter Pellegrini.

Fico criticizes schoolboy who was not afraid to support Ukraine

The scandalous politician decided to describe how he would act in the place of the country's president, who was publicly humiliated by a teenager.

First, I would ask him if he has a nursery. Second, what his parents taught him. Third, I would take away his award and send him where he belongs, in front of all the media. And finally, I would thank the Minister of Education for his cooperation. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to the Slovakian leader, Pellegrini was wrong when he said he respected the young man.

"There's nothing to respect here," he added. Share

In addition, Fico did not like that journalists supported the schoolboy, and also claimed that "his hand is an example of disobedience."

Toto ste zachytili? Ten chalan je u mňa akoze macher pic.twitter.com/g65ZZLn8eL — Jakub Bajzath  (@BajzathJakub) January 13, 2025

What is known about the high-profile scandal in Slovakia?

On January 13, an award ceremony for the winners of the Mathematical Olympiad was held in Slovakia, at the Presidential Palace.

During the event, Symon Omanik, a participant wearing Ukrainian symbols, publicly refused to shake hands with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

The schoolboy explained his actions to journalists. In his opinion, Pellegrini won the election by “deceiving people and manipulating the topic of the war in Ukraine.”

That is why he decided to resort to public protest.