Fico fantasized about revenge on a schoolboy with a pro-Ukrainian stance

Source:  online.ua

Slovakia's leader Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian stance, does not hide his indignation and irritation over the act of Slovak schoolboy Simon Omanik, who, with a ribbon in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on his jacket, refused to shake hands with the country's President Peter Pellegrini.

Points of attention

  • Robert Fico criticizes a pro-Ukrainian schoolboy who refused to shake hands with the President of Slovakia.
  • Fico described how he would take revenge on a schoolboy for publicly protesting.
  • Symon Omanik believes that the president is deceiving citizens and spreading lies about Ukraine.

Fico criticizes schoolboy who was not afraid to support Ukraine

The scandalous politician decided to describe how he would act in the place of the country's president, who was publicly humiliated by a teenager.

First, I would ask him if he has a nursery. Second, what his parents taught him. Third, I would take away his award and send him where he belongs, in front of all the media. And finally, I would thank the Minister of Education for his cooperation.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

According to the Slovakian leader, Pellegrini was wrong when he said he respected the young man.

"There's nothing to respect here," he added.

In addition, Fico did not like that journalists supported the schoolboy, and also claimed that "his hand is an example of disobedience."

What is known about the high-profile scandal in Slovakia?

On January 13, an award ceremony for the winners of the Mathematical Olympiad was held in Slovakia, at the Presidential Palace.

During the event, Symon Omanik, a participant wearing Ukrainian symbols, publicly refused to shake hands with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini.

The schoolboy explained his actions to journalists. In his opinion, Pellegrini won the election by “deceiving people and manipulating the topic of the war in Ukraine.”

That is why he decided to resort to public protest.

"It was a lie and an attack on the lowest human instincts of fear and, perhaps, even anti-Ukrainian sentiments in some parts of the Slovak population. And I don't think it would be right to shake hands with such a person or communicate with him, because I don't agree with him and consider him a fraud and a liar," the Slovak schoolboy added.

