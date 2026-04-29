Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and take part in a military parade until May 9.

Fico traditionally gathered for the May 9 parade in Moscow

This was stated by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov confirmed to reporters that Fico will join the "Victory Parade" in Moscow "among foreign guests."

He did not specify who else, besides the Slovak Prime Minister, will visit Russia on May 9.

"There is a lot of talk about Fico, so I can confirm about Fico," Ushakov answered journalists' questions. Share

Earlier, media outlets, citing Fico's statement, wrote that the head of the Slovak government decided not to participate in the military parade in Moscow on May 9, but did not cancel his trip to Russia.