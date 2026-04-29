Fico is once again preparing for the parade to Putin
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World
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Fico is once again preparing for the parade to Putin

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico will visit Moscow and take part in a military parade until May 9.

Points of attention

  • Despite opposition from the Baltic states and flight route complications, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is set to participate in Putin's Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.
  • Fico's decision to join the military parade in Moscow amidst controversy highlights the delicate diplomatic relations between Russia and European countries.

Fico traditionally gathered for the May 9 parade in Moscow

This was stated by Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov.

Ushakov confirmed to reporters that Fico will join the "Victory Parade" in Moscow "among foreign guests."

He did not specify who else, besides the Slovak Prime Minister, will visit Russia on May 9.

"There is a lot of talk about Fico, so I can confirm about Fico," Ushakov answered journalists' questions.

Earlier, media outlets, citing Fico's statement, wrote that the head of the Slovak government decided not to participate in the military parade in Moscow on May 9, but did not cancel his trip to Russia.

The main obstacle to Fico's visit to Moscow was the position of the Baltic states — Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia refuse to let his plane pass through their airspace.

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