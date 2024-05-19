Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kaliniak said that recovering Prime Minister Robert Fico after the attack will take at least several weeks.

Robert Fico remains under the supervision of doctors in Banska Bystrica

He confirmed that there are no plans to transport the prime minister to Bratislava shortly, and he remains under the supervision of doctors in Banska Bystrica.

We believe that the Prime Minister is physically strong enough to believe in his speedy recovery, although we can expect it to be at least a few weeks later, Kaliniak said. Share

The minister also announced that he will no longer inform the public about Fico's health starting Monday, but the hospital in Banska Bystrica will publish regular statements.

Doctors are expected to release new information around noon local time each day.

According to the deputy director of the hospital, Milan Urbani, based on today's morning consultation, doctors can state that the prime minister's life is currently out of danger.

However, his condition is still very serious and he needs a long time and rest to recover. We believe that everything will go in a good direction, he noted. Share

Assassination attempt on Fico: what is known

On May 15, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, was hospitalised in serious condition due to gunshot wounds. The event occurred after a government meeting in the Slovak city of Handlova.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs stated that the perpetrator of the attack fired five shots at Fico. Slovak police charged 71-year-old Yuraj C.

The hospital where the Slovak prime minister is staying after receiving injuries said that Fico's condition was "stabilised, but remains very serious."

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy also reacted to reports of an assassination attempt on the Prime Minister of Slovakia. He emphasised that Ukraine "strongly condemns this act of violence against the head of government of our neighbouring partner state".