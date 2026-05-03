Fico unexpectedly sided with Ukraine in peace talks with Russia

The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position, unexpectedly declared to everyone that a peace agreement in the war with Russia is impossible without the consent of Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The meeting between Fico and Zelensky signifies a step towards mutual official visits and closer ties between Slovakia and Ukraine within the framework of joint government meetings.
- The unexpected stance of Prime Minister Fico underlines the evolving dynamics in the region and the significance of Ukraine's position in peace negotiations with Russia.
Fico pointed to Ukraine's key role in peace negotiations
The leader of Slovakia once again reminded that on certain issues the points of view of Kyiv and Bratislava are radically different.
Despite this, there is still a shared interest in establishing good and friendly relations between both countries.
In addition, the head of the Slovak government confirmed that he and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky have scheduled a meeting.
According to Fico, it will take place on Monday, May 4, in Yerevan — at the summit of the European Political Community.
Kyiv and Bratislava are determined to strengthen cooperation within the framework of joint government meetings.
Moreover, Fico and Zelensky agreed to pay mutual official visits to each other.
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