The head of the Slovak government, Robert Fico, who is known for his pro-Russian position, unexpectedly declared to everyone that a peace agreement in the war with Russia is impossible without the consent of Ukraine.

Fico pointed to Ukraine's key role in peace negotiations

The leader of Slovakia once again reminded that on certain issues the points of view of Kyiv and Bratislava are radically different.

Despite this, there is still a shared interest in establishing good and friendly relations between both countries.

I confirmed that Slovakia supports Ukraine's aspirations to join the EU, as Slovakia wants Ukraine, as our neighbor, to be a stable and democratic country. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

In addition, the head of the Slovak government confirmed that he and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky have scheduled a meeting.

According to Fico, it will take place on Monday, May 4, in Yerevan — at the summit of the European Political Community.

Kyiv and Bratislava are determined to strengthen cooperation within the framework of joint government meetings.

Moreover, Fico and Zelensky agreed to pay mutual official visits to each other.