Fico will try to persuade Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia
Category
World
Publication date

Fico will try to persuade Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia

Fico
Читати українською
Source:  Actuality

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to convince Ukraine not to stop the transit of energy carriers after the expiration of Ukraine's transit agreement with Gazprom.

Points of attention

  • Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is advocating for Ukraine to continue the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia after the Gazprom agreement expires.
  • Fico expresses concerns about potential disruptions in energy supplies to Slovakia in early 2025 and is aiming to address this issue during the joint meeting with Ukraine on October 7.
  • The negotiations between Slovakia and Ukraine are crucial for preserving the energy transit infrastructure, ensuring mutual benefits, and supporting Ukraine's European integration.
  • Fico highlights the importance of rational use of existing infrastructure and hints at potential consequences for Ukraine if the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not restored.
  • The looming decision on energy transit holds significant implications for both countries, with Slovakia emphasizing the need for continued cooperation and payments for transit services.

Fico dreamed of continuing the transit of Russian gas and oil through Ukraine

Despite the fact that the volume of gas and oil supplies to Slovakia is currently in line with the planned indicators, Fico acknowledged the possibility of problems in early 2025.

To prevent this, he plans to convince the Ukrainian side to continue the transit of energy carriers during a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries on October 7.

I believe that the negotiations will help Ukraine to preserve transit. I'm not saying it will be solved. We will convince our Ukrainian partners to use their energy infrastructure to import gas and oil to Western Europe. They will also need this infrastructure for themselves. Ukraine, for example, reports that it has its own gas reserves and that it is able to use its gas in the short term not only for domestic consumption, but also for export to the West. It can only get it there through the infrastructure that exists. If it wants to keep this infrastructure, it must use it.

Robert Fitzo

Robert Fitzo

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico also emphasized Slovakia's support for the European integration of Ukraine and called for rational use of the existing infrastructure.

Both Slovakia and Ukraine would benefit from this, because a fee is paid for transit.

Fizo threatens Ukraine

During the address, the prime minister of Slovakia said that he had discussed the issue of supplying Lukoil with the ambassador of Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and the Secretary of State, Marek Eštok.

If the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not restored in the near future, Slovnaft will not continue supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine, which covers a tenth of Ukrainian consumption.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico threatens to stop supplying diesel fuel to Ukraine. What is the reason?
Fizo
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico once again scandalized himself with a statement about Ukraine
Fico
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Fico made a scandalous statement regarding the restoration of relations between the EU and Russia
Fico

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?