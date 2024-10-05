Fico will try to persuade Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to convince Ukraine not to stop the transit of energy carriers after the expiration of Ukraine's transit agreement with Gazprom.
Points of attention
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is advocating for Ukraine to continue the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia after the Gazprom agreement expires.
- Fico expresses concerns about potential disruptions in energy supplies to Slovakia in early 2025 and is aiming to address this issue during the joint meeting with Ukraine on October 7.
- The negotiations between Slovakia and Ukraine are crucial for preserving the energy transit infrastructure, ensuring mutual benefits, and supporting Ukraine's European integration.
- Fico highlights the importance of rational use of existing infrastructure and hints at potential consequences for Ukraine if the transit of Russian oil through Ukraine is not restored.
- The looming decision on energy transit holds significant implications for both countries, with Slovakia emphasizing the need for continued cooperation and payments for transit services.
Fico dreamed of continuing the transit of Russian gas and oil through Ukraine
Despite the fact that the volume of gas and oil supplies to Slovakia is currently in line with the planned indicators, Fico acknowledged the possibility of problems in early 2025.
To prevent this, he plans to convince the Ukrainian side to continue the transit of energy carriers during a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries on October 7.
Fico also emphasized Slovakia's support for the European integration of Ukraine and called for rational use of the existing infrastructure.
Both Slovakia and Ukraine would benefit from this, because a fee is paid for transit.
Fizo threatens Ukraine
During the address, the prime minister of Slovakia said that he had discussed the issue of supplying Lukoil with the ambassador of Ukraine.
The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and the Secretary of State, Marek Eštok.
