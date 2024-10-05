Fico will try to persuade Ukraine to preserve the transit of Russian energy carriers to Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico wants to convince Ukraine not to stop the transit of energy carriers after the expiration of Ukraine's transit agreement with Gazprom.

Fico dreamed of continuing the transit of Russian gas and oil through Ukraine

Despite the fact that the volume of gas and oil supplies to Slovakia is currently in line with the planned indicators, Fico acknowledged the possibility of problems in early 2025.

To prevent this, he plans to convince the Ukrainian side to continue the transit of energy carriers during a joint meeting of the governments of the two countries on October 7.

I believe that the negotiations will help Ukraine to preserve transit. I'm not saying it will be solved. We will convince our Ukrainian partners to use their energy infrastructure to import gas and oil to Western Europe. They will also need this infrastructure for themselves. Ukraine, for example, reports that it has its own gas reserves and that it is able to use its gas in the short term not only for domestic consumption, but also for export to the West. It can only get it there through the infrastructure that exists. If it wants to keep this infrastructure, it must use it. Robert Fitzo Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico also emphasized Slovakia's support for the European integration of Ukraine and called for rational use of the existing infrastructure.

Both Slovakia and Ukraine would benefit from this, because a fee is paid for transit.

Fizo threatens Ukraine

During the address, the prime minister of Slovakia said that he had discussed the issue of supplying Lukoil with the ambassador of Ukraine.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Juraj Blanar, and the Secretary of State, Marek Eštok.